Here's How Tai Chi Can Be Beneficial For Elderly
In this article, we discuss the many benefits of practicing tai chi for elderly.
Tai chi is a long-standing Chinese martial arts practice that is currently well-liked as a low-impact workout that emphasises slow motion and breathing. Tai chi is a series of fluid motions, not a specific move, as you will discover when you start practicing.
Tai chi is actually dubbed "moving meditation" because it consists of 108 motions that are all performed in motion. Studies indicate that senior citizens, particularly those with Parkinson's disease, can benefit from tai chi by increasing their flexibility, stability, and balance.
When done on a regular basis, it can also help lessen discomfort, particularly from fibromyalgia, back issues, and osteoarthritis in the knees. Seniors who regularly practice tai chi can drastically lower their chance of falling. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of practicing tai chi for elderly.
10 Health benefits of tai chi for elderly:
1. Improves balance and reduces the risk of falls
Tai chi emphasises slow, controlled movements that help improve balance and coordination, which can reduce the risk of falls among the elderly.
2. Strengthens muscles and joints
The gentle, flowing movements of tai chi help to strengthen muscles and improve flexibility, which can help prevent muscle atrophy and joint pain.
3. Improves cardiovascular health
Tai chi is a low-impact form of exercise that can help improve cardiovascular health by increasing circulation and lowering blood pressure.
4. Reduces stress and anxiety
The mindfulness and meditative aspects of tai chi can help reduce stress and anxiety, which can have a positive impact on overall mental and emotional well-being.
5. Boosts cognitive function
Tai chi has been shown to improve cognitive function and memory in older adults, which can help prevent cognitive decline and improve overall brain health.
6. Improves posture and body alignment
By focusing on proper body alignment and posture, tai chi can help improve balance and reduce the risk of back and neck pain.
7. Enhances immune function
Regular practice of tai chi has been shown to boost immune function and reduce inflammation, which can help protect against illness and disease.
8. Increases energy levels
The gentle movements and deep breathing techniques of tai chi can help increase energy levels and improve overall vitality in older adults.
9. Promotes relaxation and better sleep
Tai chi can help promote relaxation and improve sleep quality, which is important for maintaining overall health and well-being in the elderly.
10. Enhances overall quality of life
By improving physical and mental health, reducing stress, and increasing energy levels, tai chi can help boost the overall quality of life for elderly individuals, allowing them to remain active, independent, and engaged in their daily lives.
Particularly for seniors, performing these three easy tai chi exercises multiple times a week can have a major positive impact on one's health. Always consult your physician before beginning a new fitness regimen.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
