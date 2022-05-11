ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Here's How Meditation Benefits Our Minds

Meditation has numerous benefits. It helps better our brain functions and mind. Here are some ways in which meditation helps the mind.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  DoctorNDTV Team Updated: May 11, 2022 06:56 IST
3-Min Read
Meditation should be ideally performed in a peaceful environment

Meditation is a practice to help us clear our minds and reach a new sense of awareness in the mind. Meditation has various health benefits be it physical or mental. In this article, we discuss the various ways in which meditation can help better our brain.

Reduces depression symptoms 

Meditating has great effects on our mental health. As a huge part of meditating is focusing the mind and working on awareness, it helps us better understand our thoughts. Some studies have shown, that meditation has the same effect on the brain as antidepressants. 


Reduces anxiety

Anxiety can be mentally and physically consuming. Meditation helps calm the mind and reduces negative thoughts and moods. Meditation can help control blood pressure and other hormones in the body that often lead to feelings of anxiety. In fact, a study recorded that there was a reduction in the brain cell volume in the amygdala. These cells are responsible for causing feelings of anxiety, stress, fear, etc. 

Improves quality of sleep

As discussed previously, meditation has been proven to reduce feelings of stress, tension, etc. This promotes a better quality of sleep. Getting a good night's sleep has great benefits for the mind as well as the body. A better state of mind promotes better sleep by clearing the mind.

Reduces stress

In today's fast-paced life, it can. Be hard to manage work-life, relationships, and other parts of your life. This chaos can lead to stress. This stress not only causes restlessness to the body and mind but might also hinder your performance at work and relationships with others. Meditation has proven to reduce stress and promote happier moods.

Betters concentration

A huge part of meditation is clearing the mind and creating some space. Meditation helps better your concentration and also better your attention span. Meditation helps better your focus by providing a clearer state of mind. Meditation helps avoid thoughts and feelings that might obstruct our concentration levels. In fact, brain activity that causes a reduction in concentration and attention can cause disorders such as ADD or ADHD. Both of these disorders like many others can be bettered with the help of the right therapy and meditation. 

Slows down brain ageing

Meditation helps better concentration and helps release any thoughts and feelings that might be unnecessary. In this process, meditation helps better our memory, attention, and other integral brain functions. Meditation might even fight ageing-related disorders such as Alzheimer's, etc.

Help with addiction

Many studies have shown that meditation can help with addiction. Meditation might increase self-control as well as reduce withdrawal symptoms. Addiction issues might cause tension in the body as well as difficulties with people around you. Meditating can help increase self-image and promote willpower. 

Promotes positive moods

Meditation not only reduces stress and other ailments but has also proven to better self-image and general outlook on life. Various inflammatory chemicals such as cytokines are responsible for realising feelings of depression and anxiety in the body. Studies show that meditating regularly can help reduce the production of these chemicals in the body. 

In conclusion, mediation has endless benefits. It betters our brain's performance as well as reduces any negative symptoms or disorders. Inculcating just a few minutes of meditation in your daily routine can help better your mental, emotional and physical health. As discussed above, meditation has proven to better heart-related problems as well.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

