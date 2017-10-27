Here’s How You Can Stay Away From Drugs, According To US President Donald Trump
With no decline in America's drug menace, US President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis in America as a national health emergency. He says complete denial to drugs is good way to avoid addiction.
- Donald Trump declares opioid crisis as national health emergency
- He says listen to the guidance of your loved ones to quit addiction
- Drug crisis have claimed more than 59,000 lives in 2016 in America
On Thursday, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a "national health emergency". In an emotional ceremony at East Room of the White House, Trump said, "No part of our society - not young or old, rich or poor, urban or rural - has been spared this plague of drug addiction and this horrible, horrible situation that's taken place with opioids." Getting further candid, he goes on to share about his late brother Fred Trump, Jr., who battled alcoholism before passing away nearly 40 years ago.
Trump mentioned how he never had alcohol or even smoked a cigarette because of the guidance that Fred provided him with. The President feels that people who experience inclination towards drugs must sincerely follow the guidance of their loved ones.
"This was an idea that I had, where if we can teach young people not to take drugs," Trump said, adding, "It's really, really easy not to take them. We are going to overcome addiction in America," the president said.
Drug crisis have claimed more than 59,000 lives in 2016 in America. Now, as part of combatting the drug epidemic, Tump said that they would launch of massive advertising campaign to spread awareness about the drug menace in America.
He said they will produce "really tough, really big, really great advertising" aimed at persuading Americans to not start using opioids in the first place.
Increasing abuse of prescription painkillers is one of the major reasons why America's drug menace has seen no decline in the past years. Such abuse of prescribed painkillers is known to cause heroin addiction, or addiction to stronger opioids.
Besides, peer pressure, stress, anxiety and sometimes just the thrill of drugs has made many people take a dose of them. You can't control how your friends are, or the choices they made or the community you grew up in, but you are not powerless.
Here are a few tips that can help you avoid addiction:
1) Complete denial
One of the easiest ways to prevent oneself from drug addiction is by avoiding consumption of any kind of substance or alcohol. To err is human, and thus you might want to indulge in fun and seeking pleasures every not and then. But if you are really afraid of getting addicted, use the 'just say no' approach or take a firm decision of doing it in moderation.
2) Detoxification
'Detox' or withdrawal therapy will enable you to stop taking the drugs as quickly and safely as possible. Withdrawal from different categories of drugs will have different side effects and different approaches. Gradually reducing the dose of the drug or intake of alcohol will help one quit in convenience.
3) Behaviour therapy
A form of psychotherapy, behaviour therapy can be done by a psychologist or psychiatrist, or by counselling from a licensed alcohol and drug counsellor. The therapist or counsellor can help reduce your drug cravings, teach you how to deal with relapses and talk to you about issues in your work place, your personal life, legal problems, etc.
4) Be aware of the warning signs
If you choose to indulge in drinking or consuming drugs, make sure you are alert to the signs of addiction, including withdrawal symptoms, tolerance, losing control, changes in diet, sleep or behaviour patterns, abandoning activities you used to enjoy, and negative consequences related to your drinking. Do not shy away from consulting a therapist, rehab centre or healthcare provider if you feel like.
5) Set realistic goals for yourself
Do not push yourself extremely hard and try to give yourself achievable goals, like, losing weight in six months, developing a hobby, etc. This will take away your focus from drugs or alcohol and will also give your life a purpose.
6) Build Strong Relationships
One can probably see the positive side of trying to avoid addiction or getting rid of it by working on the personal front. We tend to forget about the blissful world of living a family and social life. A strong support system can be a strong protective factor against addiction. Finding someone you can lean on can help you work through stress and other emotions without a chemical escape.