Healthy Food Need Not Be Expensive Always. Here Are 5 Nutritious Budget-Friendly Foods

How do you eat nutritious food without burning a hole in your pocket? Read on to find out
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Sep 14, 2022 05:52 IST
4-Min Read
Moong dal like many lentils is rich in a variety of nutrients and budget-friendly

When we think of a healthy and nutritious diet, we tend to think of fancy names and expensive food. However, this approach could be misleading. In an Instagram post on the handle ‘Nutrition By Lovneet', nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that a healthy diet does not have to be expensive, and plenty of affordable foods are readily available.

These foods are healthy and can be easily added to our daily diet. In fact, most of us eat them occasionally but may not know the health benefits they carry. In the Instagram post, Lovneet also shared a few of these budget-friendly nutritious foods.

1. Bajra



One of the most common grains, it is consumed widely in India. Curiously, it is often referred to as the poor man's staple food, but it would be wrong to see it just that way. Bajra is a rich source of energy, calories and protein. It is rich in resistant starch, soluble and insoluble dietary fibre, minerals, and antioxidants.

2. Bananas

We have all eaten bananas. In fact, whenever we felt low on energy during our childhood, elders would advise us to eat bananas. They are economical, versatile and full of nutrients, including potassium, fibre, calcium, manganese, magnesium, iron, folate, niacin, riboflavin, and B6.

3. Chickpeas

An economical alternative to meat, poultry and seafood, chickpeas are packed with proteins. Plus, they're healthy and loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals. Besides, chickpeas may also help with weight management, improving digestion, and reducing the risk of several diseases.

4. Spinach

People now increasingly add leafy vegetables to their diet, knowing that they have multiple health benefits. You can add it to salads, casseroles and soup and blend it into smoothies. Spinach is easily available in markets. It is rich in vitamin K, which plays an important role in bone health and reduces the risk of heart disease and cancer.

5. Moong dal

This lentil is high in protein and fibre and low in calories. It helps in muscle repair and building and can keep us feeling full for a longer duration. It is a great option for those who prefer vegetarian food and are looking to up their protein intake.

Here's the post:

So, while scouring for healthy food, you don't need to break the bank. Add these low-cost, high-nutrition items to your regular diet and lead a healthy life.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

