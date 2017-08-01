ASK OUR EXPERTS

Top 5 'Fatty' Foods You Need To Eat To 'Lose Weight'

Top 5 'Fatty' Foods You Need To Eat To 'Lose Weight'

Fat is no more a forbidden territory for weight conscious people. We present you a list of five amazing fatty foods you need to start eating right away.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 1, 2017 01:28 IST
2-Min Read
Fatty foods are a good step to pacify your taste and improve your diet

Remember the craze which swept us all a few years back, avoid eating all fats if you ever want to get slim. Worst time of my life to be honest. But don't worry any more, fat is back with a bang. Researchers have successfully proven that eating certain foods which have a high fat content are actually beneficial for us and also help in losing weight. Other than this they also help us to absorb certain vitamins and nutrients. Read below to find a list of these amazing fatty foods.

1. Cheese - It's an excellent source of protein, vitamins and fatty acids. Moreover, it slows down the absorption of sugar and carbohydrates which leads to sustenance of your energy levels. The fatty acids which it provides can reduce the risk of diabetes.

2. Avocado - This mother nature's gift is loaded with fats. Its fat content is a whopping 77%. It is a good source of potassium and fiber and work wonders against cardiovascular diseases. It also produces Oleic acid which help in quietening down the hunger.
3. Dark Chocolate - It has the highest content of pure cocoa butter, making it take time to be processed and quietening your hunger in the process. It is also filled up-to the brim with anti-oxidants. Studies state that people who eat dark chocolate regularly are at a less risk of heart diseases. It also improves brain function,

4. Olive Oil - It helps lower the risk for heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. It also slows down the ageing process, making you look young and healthy. It also has a high anti-oxidant content which is very good for our body. A diet consisting of olive oil also has adiponectin which is responsible for breaking down the fats in the body.

5. Nuts - They are the perfect combination of fats, fiber and protein. People who eat nuts regularly have a low risk of diabetes, heart diseases and obesity. It also helps in keeping down your blood pressure and releasing stress in the process.

Also read: Western diet cause of obesity

