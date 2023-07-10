Feeling Tired All The Time? Avoid Adding These Foods To Your Daily Diet
It's important to note that individual responses to different foods can vary. However, it is essential to look out for these foods.
A lack of iron can lead to anaemia, causing fatigue and weakness
Feeling tired all the time can be frustrating and impact your daily productivity and overall well-being. While there can be various factors contributing to fatigue, including lifestyle, stress, or medical conditions, certain foods can also play a role in making you feel tired. In this article, we share types of foods that might be causing you to feel tired all the time.
Food types that are leading you to feel tired all the time:
1. Processed foods and fast food
Processed foods and fast food are often high in unhealthy fats, refined carbohydrates, and added sugars. These foods cause blood sugar levels to spike and then crash, leading to a rapid drop in energy levels, leaving you feeling tired and sluggish.
2. High-sugar foods
Consuming foods high in added sugars, such as candy, sugary drinks, and pastries, can provide a temporary energy boost but result in an energy crash shortly afterward. These foods cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels followed by a sudden drop, leading to fatigue.
3. High-fat foods
While fats are essential for a balanced diet, consuming excessive amounts of high-fat foods like fried foods, fatty meats, and full-fat dairy products can make you feel sleepy and fatigued. These foods take longer to digest, diverting energy away from other bodily functions and potentially causing drowsiness.
4. Refined grains
Refined grains, like white bread, white rice, and pasta, undergo processing that removes the outer bran and germ, leaving only the starchy endosperm. These refined grains lack essential nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants, leading to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels and subsequent energy crashes, potentially causing fatigue.
5. Energy drinks and excessive caffeine
Initially, energy drinks and excessive caffeine intake may provide a temporary energy jolt. However, relying on them for prolonged periods can disrupt your sleep patterns, causing fatigue and dependency, ultimately making you feel tired.
6. Alcohol
Alcohol is a depressant that affects your central nervous system and can disrupt your sleep patterns, leading to poor quality and insufficient rest. Consistently drinking alcohol, even if it helps you fall asleep initially, can result in increased fatigue over time.
7. Low-iron foods
Iron is essential for transporting oxygen throughout the body. A lack of iron can lead to anaemia, causing fatigue and weakness. Foods low in iron include processed meats, fast food, certain cereals, and refined grains. Include iron-rich foods such as lean meats, beans, legumes, leafy greens, and fortified cereals in your diet.
8. Food sensitivities
Certain individuals may have food sensitivities or intolerances that can lead to fatigue as a symptom. Common culprits include gluten, dairy, soy, and eggs. If you suspect you have a food sensitivity, consult with a healthcare professional to determine the best course of action.
9. Low-calorie diets
Severely restricting your calorie intake for weight loss can negatively impact your energy levels. Consuming too few calories deprives your body of the necessary energy it needs to function optimally, leading to constant fatigue.
It's important to note that individual responses to different foods can vary. If you suspect certain foods are contributing to your tiredness, keeping a food diary and consulting with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian can help determine any sensitivities or intolerances and develop a personalised nutrition plan to address your feelings of fatigue.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
