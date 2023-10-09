Fall Season Can Exasperate Allergies; Follow These Tips For Better Management
Below we share a list of prevention tips you can follow to prevent and manage allergies this fall season.
If you need to spend time outdoors during fall wearing a mask can help
The fall season can worsen allergies for some individuals. Ragweed is a common allergen during this time, and its pollen can trigger allergic reactions such as sneezing, itching, and congestion. Mould spores may also increase during the fall due to the decomposing of leaves, which can worsen symptoms for those with mould allergies.
Preventing fall allergies can be challenging but not impossible. Making small changes in your daily routine can help you better manage allergies during the fall. Keep reading as we share a list of prevention tips you can follow to prevent and manage allergies this fall season.
Here are some tips to reduce exposure and manage symptoms:
1. Know your triggers
Identify the specific allergens that affect you during the fall season, such as ragweed, mould, or dust mites. This knowledge will help you take appropriate measures to avoid them.
2. Check pollen levels
Keep track of daily pollen forecasts in your area and plan your outdoor activities accordingly. Try to stay indoors when pollen levels are high, especially during peak hours.
3. Keep windows and doors closed
Prevent allergens from entering your home by keeping windows and doors closed, especially on days when pollen counts are high. Use air conditioning with a HEPA filter to keep the indoor air clean.
4. Change your clothes
When you come indoors, change your clothes and wash them immediately to remove any allergens that may have clung to them while you were outside. Showering or rinsing your hair can also help remove allergens from your body.
5. Dust and vacuum regularly
Clean your home regularly to reduce indoor allergens such as dust mites and mold. Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter and wear a mask while cleaning to avoid triggering your allergies.
6. Use allergen-proof bedding
Invest in allergen-proof mattresses and pillow covers to create a barrier between you and potential allergens. Wash bedding regularly in hot water to kill any dust mites.
7. Avoid outdoor chores
If you are allergic to mould or ragweed, try to avoid activities like raking leaves or gardening, which can expose you to high levels of allergens. If necessary, wear a mask while doing these tasks.
8. Monitor indoor humidity
Use a humidity meter to ensure that your indoor humidity levels do not exceed 50%. High humidity can promote mould growth, while low humidity can lead to dry nasal passages and worsen allergy symptoms.
9. Wear a mask when necessary
If you need to spend time outdoors during high pollen or mould count days, wearing a mask can help filter out allergens and protect your airways. Look for masks labeled N95 or higher.
10. Consult an allergist
If your allergies are severe or not well-managed with over-the-counter medications, consider consulting an allergist. They can conduct specific tests and recommend appropriate treatments, such as allergy shots or prescription medications, to better manage your allergies during the fall season.
Consulting with an allergist can also provide personalised advice and treatment options to manage fall allergies effectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
