Here Are Some Signs Of Hormonal Imbalance To Look Out For
Nutritionist Lovneet shares that even the slightest imbalance can affect one’s overall health and well-being
Consuming healthy fats may help in battling hormonal imbalances
The first step towards getting healthy is identifying the problem. Most illnesses come with a variety of symptoms that help in understanding that there is an issue that needs medication intervention. However, certain conditions can often be tough to identify in the first place. Hormonal imbalance is one such issue that can be tricky to identify. Shedding light on this, nutritionist Loveneet has shared an Instagram post and explained what signs one must look out for. In her post, she said, “Your hormones are important for regulating many different processes in the body including appetite and metabolism, sleep cycles, reproductive cycles and sexual function, body temperature and mood.”
Speaking about the effect of hormonal imbalances, the expert added, “No surprise then that even the slightest imbalance may have a noticeable effect on your overall health and wellbeing.”
Lovneet further says that hormones that are the first to show signs of imbalance are cortisol and insulin. While cortisol is the “stress” hormone, insulin is the “blood sugar” hormone. She added, “These are called the “alpha hormones” because they have a downstream effect on our thyroid, ovarian, and sleep hormones.”
Here is a list of the “first signs of hormonal imbalance to look out for” as per Lovneet:
- You have trouble falling asleep or sleeping through the night.
- You struggle to get out of bed, even after seven to nine hours of sleep.
- You need caffeine just to get going in the morning.
- You need more caffeine to keep you going.
- You notice emotional PMS symptoms, like mood swings, angry outbursts, and energy crashes.
- You get “hangry” more often
The nutritionist adds, “If you experience one or more of these symptoms, you may have dysregulated cortisol, insulin, or both.”
In addition to these signs, Lovneet also suggests what women battling these hormonal imbalances can do. “Make eating into mindful practice and get sunlight in the morning,” she said. Additionally, engaging in regular exercise and lowering sugar intake have been recommended.
Consuming healthy fats as a part of your diet may also help in battling such imbalances. “Consider how coffee is affecting you and cut back on alcohol,” the nutritionist added.
Watch the video here:
The next time you experience any of these symptoms, consider consulting a doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.