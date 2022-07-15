Why Should You Detox? Anjali Mukerjee Tells Why Its Important For Everyone
It’s imperative to know why you need to detoxify your body in order to get rid of the accumulated toxins.
Practicing detox occasionally can help improve your skin's health
Detox has become quite a thing these days. Detoxification is simply a process that indicates the removal of toxins from the body. And, there are various drinks and superfoods that can help you reach the goal. However, if you are still curious about it and want to have a rather convincing explanation, do refer to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's Instagram post. In the caption, she mentions, “Our body is constantly working to dispel toxins and unwanted matter from its various systems. Over time, the body gets run down from unhealthy food choices, alcohol, caffeine, stress, and environmental toxins that are a part of modern-day life.”
In the video, Anjali says, “Problems with the body and mind in terms of illness or discomfort usually happen either from a space of deficiency (which means insufficient nutrients in the body) or from a place of congestion (which means when a person leads a life of excesses - which includes too much alcohol, too much smoking, late nights, overeating, being overweight.)”
She further tells that a deficiency in the body may lead to hair fall, dry skin, palpitations, sadness, anxiety, and feeling cold among other issues. But, if people are facing problems due to congestion which means due to leading a life of excesses, they may experience things like frequent colds, allergies, a blocked nose, constipation, acne, stiffness, etc. In such circumstances, the process of detoxification helps you to prevent all these problems and stay healthy for most of your life.
In a detailed caption, she writes, “You may be following a healthy diet and lifestyle but the external factors still require you to give the body a chance to recharge and dispel anything that may be holding us back from experiencing superior health and long-lasting vitality.”
Further, continuing the caption, she mentions, “Taking time to cleanse the body goes a long way in prevention and also has immediate effects - greater energy, clearer skin, better digestion, mental clarity, and so much more.”
Take a look:
Anjali Mukerjee keeps the viewers informed with some amazing health tips. Touching upon the topic of detoxification, she talks about honey lemon water. As per her previous video, the magical drink is great for detoxification purposes. However, that shouldn't be consumed with the aim to lose weight. So, if you want to detox, go for honey lemon water. But, if you want to shed those extra kilos from your body, this hack may not work. Talking about honey, she says, “The glycemic index of honey and the calorie count of honey is very close to sugar. So, it won't really support weight loss.”
Do follow the tips and try to choose to detox if you want to stay healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
