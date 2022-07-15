ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Why Should You Detox? Anjali Mukerjee Tells Why Its Important For Everyone

Why Should You Detox? Anjali Mukerjee Tells Why Its Important For Everyone

It’s imperative to know why you need to detoxify your body in order to get rid of the accumulated toxins.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 15, 2022 05:45 IST
6-Min Read
Why Should You Detox? Anjali Mukerjee Tells Why Its Important For Everyone

Practicing detox occasionally can help improve your skin's health

Detox has become quite a thing these days. Detoxification is simply a process that indicates the removal of toxins from the body. And, there are various drinks and superfoods that can help you reach the goal. However, if you are still curious about it and want to have a rather convincing explanation, do refer to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's Instagram post. In the caption, she mentions, “Our body is constantly working to dispel toxins and unwanted matter from its various systems. Over time, the body gets run down from unhealthy food choices, alcohol, caffeine, stress, and environmental toxins that are a part of modern-day life.”

In the video, Anjali says, “Problems with the body and mind in terms of illness or discomfort usually happen either from a space of deficiency (which means insufficient nutrients in the body) or from a place of congestion (which means when a person leads a life of excesses - which includes too much alcohol, too much smoking, late nights, overeating, being overweight.)”

She further tells that a deficiency in the body may lead to hair fall, dry skin, palpitations, sadness, anxiety, and feeling cold among other issues. But, if people are facing problems due to congestion which means due to leading a life of excesses, they may experience things like frequent colds, allergies, a blocked nose, constipation, acne, stiffness, etc. In such circumstances, the process of detoxification helps you to prevent all these problems and stay healthy for most of your life.


RELATED STORIES
related

Wondering Whether You Should Apply Sunscreen In All Seasons? Dr Kiran Has An Answer For You

Dr. Kiran throws light on the importance of sunscreen and shares why it should be an important part of your skincare regime.

related

Follow These Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Improve Hair Health

The nutritionist explains hair growth depends on three factors, age, genetics, and diet.

In a detailed caption, she writes, “You may be following a healthy diet and lifestyle but the external factors still require you to give the body a chance to recharge and dispel anything that may be holding us back from experiencing superior health and long-lasting vitality.”

Further, continuing the caption, she mentions, “Taking time to cleanse the body goes a long way in prevention and also has immediate effects - greater energy, clearer skin, better digestion, mental clarity, and so much more.”


Take a look:

Anjali Mukerjee keeps the viewers informed with some amazing health tips. Touching upon the topic of detoxification, she talks about honey lemon water. As per her previous video, the magical drink is great for detoxification purposes. However, that shouldn't be consumed with the aim to lose weight. So, if you want to detox, go for honey lemon water. But, if you want to shed those extra kilos from your body, this hack may not work. Talking about honey, she says, “The glycemic index of honey and the calorie count of honey is very close to sugar. So, it won't really support weight loss.”

Do follow the tips and try to choose to detox if you want to stay healthy. 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases