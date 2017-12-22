Ever Heard Of An Eyebrow Tattoo? Here's All You Wanted To Know About Microblading
Eyebrow tattoos are legitimate! Here's all you need to know about microblading.
Microblading is safe and natural!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Microblading is a semi-permanent eyebrow tattooing technique
- Microblading lasts for a period of 18 months
- Oily skin may not be able to retain the pigment quite well
Are you tired of sparse eyebrows? No matter what you try, eye pencils or gels, your efforts to get an arched, straight, bold or feathered eyebrow would all go in vain. But what if we said that you can get the most important feature of your face tattooed and that too, in a safer, more natural and semi-permanent manner? Yes, we agree that tattooing something on your face sounds scary and unnatural, but it is not what it sounds like. Ladies, we present to you the microblading, eyebrow tattoo technique!
What is microblading?
Microblading is a semi-permanent eyebrow tattooing technique. It surely will prevent you from spending a bomb over cosmetics like eye pencils and gels but it is a major investment. The effort to give you a full brow without much effort may actually cost you anything from $500-$1600.
The procedure involves implantation of a pigment under your skin, not with a machine but with a handheld tool. Though it is not as deep as the regular tattoo, it is still a tattoo because it is implanted beneath the skin. The expert draws thin hair like strokes on your brows with a handheld tool. But tattooing something on your face is a major undertaking and you MUST do a thorough research about it.
Our expert Dr Kiran Lohia says that the procedure lasts for 18 months and is safe enough for almost everyone who wishes to get it done.
Before you get microblading done, here's a list of things you must take note of:
1. It is semi-permanent
Eyebrow tattoos are not permanent; they may need a yearly or bi-yearly touch-up. This is both good and bad for you as you may have to visit your doctor for regular touch-ups. However, this can also be good just in case you are not satisfied with the way your tattoo turned out to be. Dr Lohia informed that the procedure lasts for a period of 18 months. After one month of the procedure, you will start seeing the deep and dark colour of your eyebrows.
2. You may require two sittings for the desired brow
So getting the perfect brow isn't really as simple as it seems. You may need more than one sitting for the same. Most people get their desired brow after two sessions.
3. Some skin types may retain the ink better
This is the reason why you may need more than one sitting. Not all skin types retain the ink in the desired way. However, if you are more prone to scarring or reactions, you must not get the procedure done. Dr Kiran said that oily skin may not be able to retain the pigment quite well. However, that does not happen in most cases. The skin can adapt to the pigment well. If you fear side effects, Dr Kiran answers that too. She says that the pigment used in this procedure is mineral-based. Hence, no side effects or reactions take place. This is the reason why microblading is considered to be a natural procedure.
4. Your eyebrows will not look identical
Your eyebrows are sisters, not twins. Because they are not equidistant from your nose, the starting point of both brows tends to be different. Hence, they may not turn out to be identical.
5. The tattoo will lighten after a week
So after you get the procedure done, the colour may end up lightening after a week. Relax! Dr Kiran answers this as well. The colour of your brows can lighten after a week but it will start gaining a deeper colour after a month. If it doesn't, you may go for a touch-up.
6. If it goes wrong, it can be fixed
No expert would wish to put you through the trouble of getting the procedure done again. If you are not satisfied with the way the work is done and the colour has faded too much, it can be fixed. This can be done by means of the touch-ups done after 18 months.
(Dr Kiran Lohia is a dermatologist and Medical Director at Lumiere Dermatology, Delhi)
