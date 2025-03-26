Epilepsy Awareness Day 2025: How You Can Care For A Loved One With Epilepsy
Purple Day 2025: If a loved one has epilepsy, understanding their condition can help improve their quality of life.
Purple Day 2025: Understanding the types of epilepsy and seizures is essential for providing support
Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes recurrent seizures due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. These seizures can vary in intensity, from brief moments of unawareness to severe convulsions. Epilepsy Awareness Day, also known as Purple Day, is observed on March 26th to spread awareness, reduce stigma, and support those affected by epilepsy. If a loved one has epilepsy, understanding their condition, recognising triggers, and providing a safe environment can help improve their quality of life. Read on as we share some tips to help you provide better support.
9 Tips to follow when trying to care for a loved one with epilepsy
1. Learn about epilepsy and seizure types
Understanding the different types of epilepsy and seizures is essential for providing effective support. Seizures can range from focal seizures (which affect one part of the brain) to generalised seizures (which affect the entire brain). Knowing how to respond to each type can help you provide the right assistance when needed.
Also read: Epilepsy: Know Hidden Symptoms & Who Is At A Higher Risk
2. Recognise seizure triggers
Epilepsy triggers vary from person to person but can include stress, lack of sleep, flashing lights, missed medications, and certain foods. Keep track of what might be causing seizures in your loved one and help them avoid these triggers to reduce seizure frequency.
3. Ensure they take medications regularly
Anti-seizure medications help control epilepsy, but missing doses can lead to breakthrough seizures. Set reminders, use pill organisers, or even assist in scheduling doctor visits to ensure they take their medication consistently and correctly.
4. Stay calm during a seizure
Seeing a loved one have a seizure can be distressing, but it's important to stay calm. Avoid restraining them, remove nearby sharp objects, and place them on their side to prevent choking. If the seizure lasts longer than 5 minutes, seek emergency medical help.
5. Create a safe environment
Make adjustments at home to prevent injuries during seizures. Use padded furniture, avoid sharp-edged tables, install safety gates (if needed), and encourage them to avoid risky activities like swimming alone or climbing heights. These precautions can help minimise the risk of serious injuries.
6. Help them manage stress and sleep
Stress and lack of sleep can be major seizure triggers. Encourage relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga and ensure they maintain a consistent sleep schedule to help reduce seizure risk.
7. Educate others around them
Family members, friends, teachers, and coworkers should know what to do if your loved one has a seizure. Conduct a simple training on seizure first aid and explain when to call for emergency help to create a more supportive and understanding environment.
8. Encourage a healthy lifestyle
A nutritious diet, regular physical activity (with precautions), and avoiding alcohol or caffeine can help in managing epilepsy. Some individuals may benefit from special diets like the ketogenic diet, which has been shown to reduce seizure frequency in some cases.
9. Support their emotional well-being
Living with epilepsy can be emotionally challenging due to stigma, anxiety, or depression. Offer emotional support, encourage them to talk about their feelings, and consider professional counselling if needed. Remind them that epilepsy doesn't define them and that they are not alone.
By following these tips, you can provide meaningful support to a loved one with epilepsy, helping them live a safer and more fulfilling life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.