Eating Healthy: 9 Reasons Why You Should Eat Pomegranate More Often

Pomegranates have been utilised for their medicinal properties for a long time. Pomegranates may even help prevent cancer, according to current scientific research. They can also help protect your heart. This instantly makes it a great addition to your diet.
Pomegranates are sour, sweet fruits with red, thick skin. The hundreds of juicy seeds inside the non-edible skin can be eaten on their own or added to salads, cereals, yogurt, and other foods. Pomegranate juice in bottles is another convenient option to take advantage of some of this tasty fruit's health advantages. In this article, we list the many advantages of consuming pomegranates regularly.
Here's why you should add pomegranates to your daily diet:
1. Lowering cancer risk
Antioxidants and flavonoids, which are both known to stop free radicals from harming your cells, are abundant in pomegranates. Pomegranates may be useful in avoiding prostate, breast, lung, and colon cancer, according to certain research. Additionally, consuming pomegranates has been proven to slow the formation of prostate, colon, skin, and lung malignancies. To fully comprehend the impact on humans, more research is needed.
2. Rich in antioxidants
Antioxidants are substances that aid in defending your body's cells from issues brought on by free radicals. Although free radicals are constantly present in the body, an excessive amount of them can be toxic and help to cause a number of chronic illnesses.
3. Improves heart health
There are indications that foods high in polyphenols, including pomegranates, may be good for heart health. Pomegranate extract may lower blood pressure, reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the arteries, and assist combat the development of atherosclerotic plaque, which can cause heart attacks and strokes.
4. Helpful for diabetics and pre-diabetics
According to preliminary research, insulin resistance improved in type 2 diabetics who started drinking pomegranate juice. Pomegranates can also aid in maintaining a healthy weight in those without diabetes.
5. Lower risk of kidney stones
According to research, pomegranate extract may help prevent kidney stones from forming, a benefit mostly related to its antioxidant activity. Furthermore, studies have revealed that pomegranate extract can help control blood levels of oxalates, calcium, and phosphates, which are frequently shown in kidney stones.
6. Helps manage cholesterol
Heart disease is frequently brought on by atherosclerosis, which is the accumulation of fat and cholesterol in the arteries. Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or "bad" cholesterol, which clogs arteries, may be lessened by pomegranate juice. Furthermore, it can raise high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or "good" cholesterol, which reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
7. Helps reduce inflammation
An illness or injury will often cause short-term inflammation in the body. If neglected, persistent inflammation, however, can become a concern. Chronic illnesses including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease can all be made worse by inflammation if it is not treated. Pomegranate consumption might reduce the chronic inflammation that raises the risk of chronic illness.
8. Has anti-bacterial properties
Pomegranate phytochemicals may aid in the battle against pathogenic bacteria, fungi, and yeast. By focusing on undesirable oral bacteria that may become a problem when they overgrow, such as those that produce foul breath and encourage tooth decay, they may safeguard the health of your mouth, according to studies.
9. Improves brain health
Pomegranates provide protection for your brain from ailments that are impacted by inflammation and oxidative stress. According to some research, ellagitannins may help prevent the onset of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease by lowering oxidative stress and boosting brain cell survival. Furthermore, they could aid in the recovery from hypoxic-ischemic brain damage.
Enjoy pomegranates and other seasonal fruits to obtain their many benefits that can help you improve your health.
