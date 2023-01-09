These Three Simple Habits Will Help You Lead A Healthy Life
If your new year resolution is to stay healthy, don’t miss nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee’s latest Instagram video.
Avoid processed foods as much as possible
For many, new year's resolutions and a healthy lifestyle go hand-in-hand. We are sure most of us may have made plans to embrace healthy habits to stay fit and fine in the coming year. Is it true? After all, many of us have understood the importance of being healthy, especially, after the whole pandemic. Everyone knows that it's very important to eat healthy food and exercise every single day. However, everything dumbs down to that part where you need to gather courage and motivation to work on your body. Maybe, taking small steps towards a embracing healthy lifestyle will help you in achieving big goals. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares three important health tips for those who want to begin living life the healthy way.
For the caption, she writes, “As we start the new year, it's time everyone prioritise themselves and begin their journey to have a healthy lifestyle.” Anjali further states, “And to make it easier we have 3 simple effective tips for all you beginners out there to get started and keep you in optimum health”.
Anjali shares these three tips for beginners in the video:
1) Start eating foods that are closest to their natural form
Is it difficult for you to understand this in one go? Fret not. We are here to help you out. According to Anjali, you must have food directly instead of further cooking it too much or processing it further. For instance, she says that you must eat fruits, rather than drink fruit juices. Even as far as your vegetable consumption is concerned, try to eat partially cooked vegetables. Don't overcook them or mash them with pav bhaji, transforming the dish into pav bhaji. You can savour stir-fried vegetables or cabbage with a crunch still in it, with some coconut in it. Or capsicum with a crunch in it tossed with onions etc, Anjali adds.
2) Do at least 15 minutes of weight-bearing exercises every day
We all know that physical movements are very important on a regular basis if you want to stay healthy. You must do weight-bearing exercises for at least 15 minutes every single day. Make it a habit and it will help you. This is apart from your cardio and your yoga, Anjali states. Weight-bearing exercises help you to stay fit and keep you in good shape.
3) Take your supplements
It's essential to take your supplements including vitamins A, B, C, D, E and zinc regularly. These are great to keep you in optimum health.
Of course, there are many more tips but Anjali says that these three are good for a start.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
