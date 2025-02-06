Do You Need Omega-3 Supplements? Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms
Omega-3 fatty acids have many health benefits. They help boost heart health by reducing triglyceride levels, controlling blood pressure and preventing the formation of blood clots. Additionally, omega-3s are vital for brain health, supporting cognitive function and potentially reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. They also possess anti-inflammatory properties which can help help manage conditions like arthritis. Furthermore, omega-3 fatty acids can help improve mood and alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety. Our bodies cannot produce omega-3s on their own. Therefore, it's necessary to obtain them through diet or supplements.
Food sources of omega-3 fatty acids
Fatty fishes are the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Some vegetarian sources of omega-3 include walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and edamame.
You might require supplements if you are not consuming enough omega-3-rich foods.
Signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency
Here are some symptoms of omega-3 deficiency which will help you determine whether you require supplementation or not:
1. Dry skin and hair
Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain skin hydration. A deficiency can result in dryness, flakiness and even dandruff.
2. Joint pain and stiffness
Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have also highlighted that taking omega-3 supplements can help reduce joint pain and stiffness,
3. Mood changes
Low levels of omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to mood disorders. Research has shown that omega-3 supplementation can help manage depression symptoms.
4. Prevent cognitive decline
Omega-3s are important for brain health. A deficiency may contribute to memory problems, difficulty concentrating and a decline in cognitive function.
5. Fatigue
Chronic fatigue and a general feeling of sluggishness can be signs of insufficient omega-3 intake.
6. Increased risk of heart disease
Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain heart health. A lack of them can increase the risk of cardiovascular issues.
If you suspect you might not be getting enough omega-3s in your diet, it might be beneficial to consider dietary changes or supplements after consulting with a healthcare professional.
