Deep Breathing Exercises: Know Benefits And Tips For Beginners

The benefits of deep breathing are numerous, encompassing stress reduction, improved focus, enhanced emotional stability, and better overall health.
Deep breathing exercises enhance cognitive function

Deep breathing is a simple yet powerful practice that can significantly enhance your mental as well as physical well-being. Breathing exercises involve concious control on inhalation and exhalation of breath. Deep breathing is an effective intervention that can help reduce stress and may help improve many chronic health conditions. Here, let's discuss the benefits of deep breathing and how to do it.

Health benefits of deep breathing

1. Helps reduce stress and anxiety



One of the most immediate benefits of deep breathing is its ability to reduce stress and anxiety. Deep breathing activities relaxes your body and signals the brain to calm down. It can also help reduce cortisol levels in the body.

2. Enhances focus and concentration



Deep breathing exercises enhance cognitive function and clarity. This can be particularly helpful during moments of high pressure.

3. Supports emotional health

Deep breathing also contributes to better emotional regulation. It helps individuals to navigate challenging emotions such as anger, fear and frustration.

4. Improves lung health

Physically, deep breathing improves lung capacity and efficiency. It encourages the diaphragm to engage fully, delivering more oxygen to your lungs. Deep breathing exercises are extremely beneficial to individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma or COPD.

How to start with deep breathing exercises:

To incorporate deep breathing into your daily routine, follow these steps:

1. Make a routine

Dedicate 5-10 minutes daily for deep breathing practice. This could be in the morning, during a break at work, or before bedtime.

2. Find a comfortable position

Sit or lie down and ensure your body is relaxed.

3. Close your eyes

Closing your eyes can help you avoid distractions and centre your thoughts.

4. Inhale deeply

Slowly breathe in deeply, expanding your diaphragm rather than just your chest. Imagine your belly filling with air. Hold your breath for a few seconds.

5. Exhale slowly

Release your breath slowly, relaxing your mind and body.

Continue this cycle for several minutes.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

