COVID-19: Do You Clean Your EyeWear Regularly? Here's Why You Must
Clean your eyewear with lotion-free soap and water every day
People who wear eye glasses or sun glasses would be in the habit of taking them off and wearing them again multiple times in a day. One may not even pay much attention while touching glasses just after eating food or after doing dusting etc. Touching your eye glasses several times in a day can leave behind a lot of germs. And we all know that that is something we need to avoid, especially in times of COVID-19 pandemic. It is thus important that you clean your eye glasses every day to prevent germs and other virus.
How to clean your eyewear?
You must clean your eyewear with soap and water, at least once every day.
1. Use lukewarm water to clean your glasses.
2. Use lotion-free soap and rub gently on the eyewear. If you are using household cleaners, do not overuse them.
3. After having cleaned all surfaces of the glasses, wash them thoroughly with water.
4. Dry the glasses with a clean cotton or microbfiber cloth, mentions WebMD in a video shared on Instagram.
Disinfecting and cleaning frequently-touched surfaces has been an important part of prevention of coronavirus and curbing the spread of it.
"Disinfection practices are important to reduce the potential for COVID-19 virus contamination in non-healthcare settings, such as in the home, office, schools, gyms, publicly accessible buildings, faith-based community centres, markets, transportation and business settings or restaurants," the World Health Organization said.
It further stated that high-touch surfaces in non-health care settings should be considered as priority for disinfection. For example, bathroom surfaces, toilets and taps, touchscreen personal devices like phones, tablets and laptops, keyboards of computers, work surfaces, counter tops, food preparation areas, and door and window handles.
What are the kind of disinfectants to be used?
WHO recommends using sodium hypochlorite (bleach / chlorine) at a concentration of 0.1% or 1,000ppm (1 part of 5% strength household bleach to 49 parts of water) for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Alcohol at 70-90% can also be used for surface disinfection. "Surfaces must be cleaned with water and soap or a detergent first to remove dirt, followed by disinfection," reads info on the WHO website.
Make sure you begin cleaning from the cleanest area and then move towards the dirtiest. This prevents the spread of dirty areas to the cleaner ones.
