Cognitive Health Can Diminish With Age; These Habits Can Help You Avoid It
below we list some habits you can add to your routine to prevent cognitive decline that comes with age.
While cognitive health generally tends to reduce with age, we can slowdown the process
Cognitive health can diminish with age. It is a natural part of the aging process, although the rate and extent of decline can vary among individuals. Several factors contribute to the reduction of cognitive health with age.
With age, there are physiological changes in the brain, such as reduced blood flow, shrinkage of brain cells, and a decline in the production of certain neurotransmitters. These changes can affect cognitive abilities like memory, attention, processing speed, and problem-solving. Luckily, some lifestyle changes can reduce or slowdown this cognitive decline that comes with age. Read on as we list some habits you can add to your routine to prevent it.
Habits that will slowdown cognitive decline caused by ageing:
1. Regular exercise
Physical activity has been shown to improve cognitive function, increase brain volume, and decrease the risk of cognitive decline. Engaging in activities such as walking, swimming, or yoga for at least 150 minutes per week can have a positive impact on brain health.
2. Mental stimulation
Keeping your brain active and engaged through activities like reading, puzzles, learning a new skill or hobby, or engaging in intellectual conversations can help preserve cognitive function. Challenging your brain regularly helps to create new neural connections and strengthen existing ones.
3. Healthy diet
A balanced and nutritious diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is important for brain health. Antioxidant-rich foods like blueberries, spinach, and nuts can help protect the brain against free radical damage. Additionally, consuming omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds has been associated with a lowered risk of cognitive decline.
4. Adequate sleep
A good night's sleep is crucial for cognitive function and memory consolidation. Aim for 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Poor sleep can contribute to cognitive decline, while quality sleep enhances brain health.
5. Social engagement
Maintaining social connections and staying socially active can help protect against cognitive decline. Regular interaction with friends, family, and participating in social activities can provide mental stimulation, emotional support, and help ward off loneliness or isolation.
6. Stress management
Chronic stress can have detrimental effects on cognitive function. Incorporating stress reduction techniques like mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in activities that promote relaxation can help lower stress levels and support brain health.
7. Limit alcohol consumption
Excessive alcohol consumption is linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline. Stick to moderate drinking guidelines, which recommend no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.
8. Avoid smoking
Smoking has been associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Quitting smoking and avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke can help maintain brain health.
9. Regular health check-ups
Monitoring and managing conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, or heart disease is important, as these conditions can contribute to cognitive decline. Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider can help identify and address any underlying health issues that may impact brain health.
While cognitive health generally tends to reduce with age, it is important to note that cognitive decline is not inevitable for everyone. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and engaging in brain-stimulating activities may help slow down cognitive decline and promote better cognitive health in older age.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
