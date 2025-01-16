Coffee consumption: An expert guide to consume coffee safely
Do you love coffee? Do you find it hard to start your day without a cup of coffee? If yes then you must understand the effect of coffee on your body. Coffee stimulates the central nervous system. It increases mental alertness and thinking skills. However, caffeine should be consumed mindfully. Caffeine overdose is linked with several side effects. On the other hand, consuming safe amounts of coffee can offer some amazing health benefits. Here, we've some expert guidelines that will help you consume coffee safely. Also, know the benefits of consuming coffee in limited amounts.
Tips to safely consume coffee
Shalini Garwin Bliss, Dietician at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram shared a few general guidelines:
1. Moderate coffee intake: Moderate coffee intake seems to be safe if it remains within the range of 3 to 4 cups daily, providing a built-in caffeine dosage of 400 mg to most healthy adults. One cup of coffee contains approximately 95 mg of caffeine, but this may vary depending on the coffee type and the brewing method.
2. Caffeine sensitivity: In case one is sensitive to caffeine (which can cause anxiety, jitteriness, or sleep disorders), it is better to lower the intake with decaffeinated coffee.
3. Pregnancy: It's advisable to limit caffeine to about 200 mg/day (about 1 cup of coffee). High doses of caffeine may increase the risks of pregnancy complications.
4. Existing health conditions: People with high blood pressure, heart arrhythmias, or anxiety disorders should restrict their intake of caffeine since it could aggravate the symptoms.
When to avoid: You might consider reducing or quitting coffee if:
1. Sleep issues: If you're having trouble sleeping, especially if you're drinking coffee late in the day, it might be best to cut back on it.
2. Jitters or anxiety: If caffeine causes too much jitteriness, anxiety, or heart palpitations, consider lowering the intake or switching to decaffeinated coffee.
3. Gastrointestinal issues: If coffee causes digestive discomfort, acid reflux, or stomach irritation, you can always lessen the amount you drink or switch to a varietal made from lower-acidity beans.
Understanding the health benefits of coffee:
Health Benefits of Coffee:
- Rich in antioxidants: Coffee is full of antioxidants that help protect the cells from damage caused by free radicals. For many people, coffee constitutes the largest source of antioxidants in their diets.
- Improved cognitive function: The caffeine in coffee is a well-known stimulant that can contribute to increasing alertness, concentration, and mood. It has also been associated with improvements in cognitive function in some studies, suggesting that it may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
- May lower the risk of certain diseases: Type-2 diabetes: Studies show an association between regular coffee drinking and a lower risk of developing type-2 diabetes.
- Heart health: A moderate consumption of coffee (around 3-5 cups a day) has been linked with lower incidences of some diseases including heart disease and stroke.
- Improved physical performance: Caffeine can enhance physical performance by increasing adrenal levels and breaking down body fat for energy.
- Mood boost: Coffee can increase the synthesis of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin that improve mood and reduce depression incidence.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information
