ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Celiac Awareness Month: Know The Types And Symptoms Of Celiac Disease In Kids

Celiac Awareness Month: Know The Types And Symptoms Of Celiac Disease In Kids

The month of May is celebrated as Celiac Disease awareness month throughout the world. People with celiac disease are sensitive to gluten which is a protein found in grains such as barley, wheat and rye.
  By: Dr. Sufla Saxena  Updated: May 18, 2021 05:07 IST
2-Min Read
Celiac Awareness Month: Know The Types And Symptoms Of Celiac Disease In Kids

Celiac Awareness Month is aimed at raising awareness about gluten sensitivity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The month of May is observed as celiac awareness month
  2. There are three different types of celiac disease
  3. Anemia, bloating and constipation are some signs of celiac disease

Celiac disease is a genetic autoimmune disease which damages the small intestine. When the small intestine is damaged, nutrient absorption from food is reduced leading to growth retardation in children. Genetic, environmental, and immunological factors play a role in pathogenesis, damage of small intestinal mucosa and development of enteropathy. The prevalence of celiac disease in children aged 2.5 to 15 years is 3 to 13 per 1000. Celiac disease presents with variable clinical picture. Celiac disease can affect e in many ways and symptoms vary in severity.

There are 3 recognised types of celiac disease

1. Silent celiac disease


RELATED STORIES
related

Gluten-Free Diet: Diet Tips To Manage Celiac Disease, As Suggested By An Expert

Gluten-free diet for Celiac Disease: Being intolerant to gluten can make you have celiac disease. Here are the diet tips that you need to follow if you are suffering form this condition.

related

Do I Really Need A Gluten Free Diet?

Before you join the going gluten free fad, stop and know what gluten is and is it really bad for you. So should you go on a gluten free diet?

Asymptomatic children with increased risk of the disease. The diseases and conditions predisposing someone to celiac disease are: Type 1 diabetes mellitus (6%), first-degree relatives (10%). Down syndrome (5.5%), Turner syndrome (6%), Williams syndrome (9.5%), autoimmune diseases of the liver (13.5%) and of the thyroid gland (3%), juvenile arthritis (1.5%), and selective IgA deficiency (3%).

Also read: Gluten-Free Diet: Diet Tips To Manage Celiac Disease, As Suggested By An Expert

2. Minor celiac disease

Atypical presentation or only a single symptom is observed, such as lack of body mass increase and growth retardation, anemia, dental enamel hypoplasia, osteoporosis, or pubertal delay.

Also read: 3 Nutritious Gluten-Free Foods You Must Add To Your Diet

3. Classical celiac disease

After the introduction of gluten into the child's diet, a set of clinical symptoms of malabsorption appears, such as chronic diarrhoea, failure to thrive, abdominal distension and pain, growth delay and iron deficiency anemia.

4luq2g7o

Celiac disease can lead to changes in appetite
Photo Credit: iStock

Common celiac disease symptoms in kids include:

Decreased appetite - Children and toddlers are usually picky eaters, but this problem can be made worse in children with celiac disease. In addition, kids with celiac disease experience abdominal discomfort due to their inability to eat gluten.

Failure to thrive/delayed growth or puberty - Children are usually much shorter or smaller than other kids of their age. 10% of children with no cause for delayed growth may have celiac disease. Teenagers with failure to thrive might experience delayed puberty.

Other symptoms: Anemia, bloating, constipation, damaged or dicoloured tooth enamel, fatigue, itchy rash, vomiting, obesity etc.

Also read: Are You Going Gluten-Free? Top 8 Gluten-Free Foods You Should Have

Early diagnosis and early treatment is the key to prevent further damage to all the organ system and ensure optimal growth of a child.

(Dr Sufla Saxena is a Consultant - Paediatric Gastroenterologist And Hepatologist at Manipal Hospitals)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases