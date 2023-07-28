Brain Health: Here's How Working Out Boosts Cognition
Read on as we discuss in detail how working out can boost your cognitive abilities.
Working out can boost brain health along with physical health. Regular physical exercise has been shown to have numerous benefits for the brain. It increases blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain, which enhances its function and promotes the growth of new brain cells.
Exercise also stimulates the release of chemicals in the brain, such as endorphins and serotonin, which can improve mood, reduce stress, and boost overall cognitive function. Additionally, physical activity has been associated with improved memory, attention, and problem-solving abilities. Keep reading as we discuss in detail how working out can boost your cognitive abilities.
9 Ways exercising boosts brain health:
1. Increased blood flow
Exercise improves blood circulation, which means more oxygen and nutrients reach the brain. This helps enhance cognitive function and improve memory, attention, and concentration. Increased blood flow also promotes overall longevity.
2. Neurogenesis
Physical activity stimulates the production of new neurones in the brain, a process called neurogenesis. Neurogenesis is essential for the healthy and proper functioning of the body. These new neurones enhance cognitive abilities, such as learning and memory.
3. Endorphin release
Exercise triggers the release of endorphins, which are also known as "feel-good" hormones. Endorphins reduce stress and anxiety while boosting mood and overall mental well-being, allowing for better cognitive function. Endorphins help facilitate various functions in the body and are essential to good health.
4. Improved sleep quality
Regular exercise has been shown to improve sleep quality, leading to better cognitive performance. Quality sleep is crucial for memory consolidation and overall cognitive functioning. Lack of sleep can lead to various mental and brain-related health issues.
5. Reduced inflammation
Chronic inflammation has been linked to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. Regular exercise helps reduce inflammation in the body, protecting the brain and enhancing cognition.
6. Increased focus and attention
Engaging in physical activities activates the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for executive functions such as focus, attention, and decision-making. Regular exercise can improve these cognitive processes by helping us practice the various functions of the prefrontal cortex.
7. Stress reduction
Exercise is an effective stress reliever. By reducing stress levels, exercise helps clear the mind, enhance focus, and improve cognitive performance. An increase in stress can have detrimental effects on your mental health as well as physical health.
8. Enhanced brain plasticity
Exercise promotes the release of growth factors that support brain plasticity. This means that the brain becomes more adaptable and able to form new connections, which leads to improved cognitive abilities.
9. Boosted mood and motivation
Regular exercise has been shown to increase dopamine and serotonin levels in the brain, neurotransmitters that are associated with positive mood and motivation. This boost in mood and motivation improves cognitive performance and overall productivity.
Exercising not only promotes better physical health but also boosts mental and cognitive function. Working out exercises the body as well as the mind, making it an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Make sure to workout at least 30 mins 5 days a week.
