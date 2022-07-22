Pooja Malhotra Lists Important Nutrients Useful For Thyroid Gland
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares the important nutrients required by the thyroid gland in the body and stated their sources.
Broccoli is rich in vitamin C, iron, manganese and various other nutrients that help manage thyroid
If you know a bit about human anatomy, you would be aware of the thyroid gland. It is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the front of the neck just below the larynx. The thyroid gland is an important part of our body and it's responsible for producing thyroid hormones. The thyroid gland needs certain nutrients to function properly. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, in her latest Instagram post, not only shares the different nutrients required by the thyroid gland but also states the different sources of them all. In the caption, she says, “The thyroid is an extremely important gland that releases hormones that control our metabolism. It requires a host of nutrients for optimal functioning.”
Pooja Malhotra states that you need the following nutrients for the thyroid gland:
1. Iodine
Usually, the thyroid gland takes iodine from various food items to produce thyroid hormones. And, the various sources of iodine include iodised salt, iron-rich foods like bananas, carrots, seafood, egg, strawberries, whole grains among others.
2. Tyrosine
Tyrosine is an amino acid that the thyroid gland needs. As per the nutritionist, you can get tyrosine from good quality proteins like egg, paneer, milk, cheese, curd, seafood, soy, peanuts, almonds, beans, and others.
3. B-complex
She mentions that B-complex can be obtained from whole grains, beans, legumes, milk, eggs, cheese, seafood, green leafy veggies, nuts, citrus fruits, bananas, watermelon, soy, etc.
4. Vitamin C
We all know that vitamin C makes for an important element in the body. It can be taken from citrus fruits like amla, guava, strawberries, broccoli, tomato, lemon, and others.
5. Vitamin D
Some of the most popular sources of vitamin D would include egg yolk, fatty fish, and meat.
6. Iron
The deficiency of iron in your body may not be a healthy sign as far as the proper functioning of the thyroid is concerned. Seafood, organ meats, eggs, green leafy veggies, legumes, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, broccoli, and tofu are all rich in iron.
7. Selenium
Seafood, organ meats, nuts, chicken, cottage cheese, eggs, brown rice, sunflower seeds, beans, mushrooms, oats, and spinach among others may boost the supply of selenium in your body.
8. Manganese
According to the nutritionist, food items like nuts, beans, tofu, sweet potato, pineapple, brown rice, oysters, and legumes have high amounts of manganese.
Take a look:
As per Pooja Malhotra, here are the sources of vitamin B12 for vegetarians. You may have heard that mostly animal-based food items are sources of vitamin B12. So, it could be difficult for all those who prefer vegetarian food. Pooja states that the vegetarian sources of vitamin B12 include dairy products, mushrooms, fermented foods like kefir, yoghurt, miso, kimchi, tempeh, pickles, sauerkraut, sprouts, idli, dosa and even nutritional yeast.
Take care of your body and you will remain fit.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
