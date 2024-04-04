Bananas & Other Dietary Fibre-Rich Foods You Must Have Regularly
Below we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to increase your intake of dietary fibre.
If you're not used to consuming a lot of fibre, gradually increase your intake
Including fibre-rich foods in your diet offers numerous health benefits, such as improved digestion, weight management, lower risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and type 2 diabetes, and better overall gut health. In this article, we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to increase your intake of dietary fibre.
10 Foods rich in dietary fibre you must include in your diet:
1. Bananas
Bananas contain both soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol, while insoluble fibre aids in digestion and promotes regular bowel movements.
2. Oats
Oats are a great source of soluble fibre, specifically beta-glucan, which can help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. They also provide sustained energy and promote feelings of fullness, which can aid in weight management.
3. Beans and legumes
Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are high in both soluble and insoluble fibre. They help stabilise blood sugar levels, improve digestive health, and contribute to a feeling of fullness, which can assist in weight management.
4. Broccoli
Broccoli is rich in insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to stool and promotes regular bowel movements. It also contains soluble fibre, which can help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health.
5. Berries
Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are loaded with fibre, particularly soluble fibre. They also contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which contribute to overall health and well-being.
6. Quinoa
Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that provides both soluble and insoluble fibre. It aids in digestion, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and contributes to a feeling of fullness.
7. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a good source of soluble fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious addition to any diet.
8. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are packed with soluble fibre, which absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract, aiding in digestion and promoting feelings of fullness. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.
9. Whole grains
Whole grains like brown rice, barley, and whole wheat are excellent sources of both soluble and insoluble fibre. They help regulate blood sugar levels, improve digestive health, and contribute to satiety.
10. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds, are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre. They also provide healthy fats, protein, and a variety of vitamins and minerals.
To get the most out of these fibre-rich foods, consider the following tips:
- Incorporate a variety of fibre-rich foods into your diet to ensure you get a diverse range of nutrients and maximise health benefits.
- Drink plenty of water when consuming fibre-rich foods, as fibre absorbs water and helps move waste through the digestive tract.
- If you're not used to consuming a lot of fibre, gradually increase your intake to avoid digestive discomfort such as bloating or gas.
- Aim to include both soluble and insoluble fibre in your diet for optimal digestive health and overall well-being.
- Pair fibre-rich foods with sources of lean protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates for balanced meals that provide sustained energy and satiety.
By incorporating these fibre-rich foods into your diet and following these tips, you can support your overall health and well-being while enjoying delicious and nutritious meals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
