Are You Consuming Enough Niacin? Add These Superfoods To Your Diet
In this article, we share a list of niacin-rich superfoods you can add to your daily diet to ensure you consume them sufficiently.
Niacin also known as vitamin B3 is essential for our overall well being and can be found in various foods
Niacin, also referred to as vitamin B3, is a micronutrient that your body needs for healthy metabolism, functioning nerves, and antioxidant defence. It is an important nutrient, which means that your body cannot create it on its own and that you must get it from food.
Niacin is water soluble, therefore any extra is eliminated through urine as opposed to being kept by the body. Niacin-rich foods should therefore be regularly consumed. Read on as we share a list of niacin-rich superfoods you can add to your daily diet to ensure you consume them sufficiently.
Add these superfoods rich in niacin to your diet:
1. Chicken breast
Niacin and lean protein can both be found in chicken, especially breast meat. The same quantity of skinless, boneless chicken thighs only contains half as much. Having 8.7 grams of protein per cooked ounce (28 grams), chicken breasts are a fantastic option for low-calorie, high-protein diets intended to help people lose weight.
2. Peanuts
One of the greatest vegetarian sources of niacin is peanuts. Protein, monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, vitamin B6, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese are other nutrients that are abundant in peanuts. Even though peanuts have a high-calorie content, consuming them regularly is linked to health advantages like a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, according to studies. Furthermore, eating peanuts regularly does not result in weight gain.
3. Avocados
Avocados are a fantastic plant-based source of niacin and are also loaded with potassium, fibre, and heart-healthy fats. Without the skin and seed, one entire California avocado has 2.6 milligrams of vitamin B3.
4. Whole wheat
Niacin levels are also high in whole-wheat products like whole-wheat pasta and bread. This is due to the fact that whole-wheat flour contains niacin-rich bran, which is eliminated from refined white flour. For instance, one English muffin prepared with whole-wheat flour provides more niacin for men and women, whereas an English muffin produced with unenriched white flour provides comparatively lesser.
5. Mushroom
One of the greatest vegetable sources of niacin is mushrooms. Due to this, vegetarians or vegans seeking out natural sources of niacin may want to consider these delectable mushrooms. One of the best plant-based food sources of vitamin D is mushrooms, which are cultivated in sunlight and produce this vitamin. Interestingly, research has shown that supplementing with vitamin D or eating vitamin D from mushrooms can raise vitamin D levels in adults who are weak in it.
6. Brown rice
The colour is one of the most obvious distinctions between brown and white rice. The nutritional content is another notable distinction. Niacin is one of the many vitamins and minerals that brown rice retains since it has undergone less processing. Brown rice that has been cooked contains 5.2 mg per cup.
7. Green peas
With 3 mg of highly absorbable niacin per cup (145 grams), green peas are a suitable vegetarian source of niacin. Additionally, they contain a lot of fibre, 7.4 grams per cup (145 grams). For a person consuming 2,000 calories per day, one cup of green peas provides more than 25% of their daily fibre requirements. According to studies, peas are also rich in antioxidants and other substances that may lower cholesterol, lessen your chance of developing cancer, and help your gut bacteria expand.
Incorporate these niacin-rich foods to your diet to make sure you get enough niacin and other vital nutrients.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
