Are Fermented Foods Good For The Body?
Fermented foods can improve immunity, digestion, and weight loss while lowering the risk of heart disease.
Fermented food such as pickles can boost our health and also elevate our food's taste
Way before there was refrigeration, people preserved food and beverages using the ancient method of fermentation. Controlled microbial growth and enzyme reactions that change some of the food's constituents into other molecules are used to generate fermented foods and beverages.
Alcohol or acids are produced during fermentation when bacteria, yeast, or fungi break down organic components like sugars and starches. These provide fermented foods with a distinctively potent, salty, and slightly sour flavour while also acting as natural preservatives and enhancing their flavour and texture.
Fermentation involves a lot of different factors. These comprise the microorganisms in action, the nutritional value of the substances used, and the environmental factors to which they are exposed. This means that each of these elements contributes to the creation of tens of thousands of distinct varieties of fermented foods, each with a unique nutritional profile. Read on as we discuss how fermented foods can benefit us.
Benefits of consuming fermented foods:
1. Improves digestion
The friendly bacteria balance in your gut can be restored with the assistance of the probiotics created during fermentation, which may also help with some digestive issues. The painful symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a common digestive illness, may be lessened by probiotics, according to evidence. Additionally, consuming fermented foods may lower the severity of constipation, bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.
2. Helps manage hypertension
Eating fermented foods can help reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure. Soy products like miso and natto are popular options. Dairy that has been fermented and contains a variety of beneficial bacteria and yeast is also beneficial. They support the blocking of an enzyme linked to blood pressure elevation. If you already have high blood pressure, regularly consuming fermented foods can reduce it by a few points on both the diastolic and systolic readings.
3. Antimicrobial properties
Fermented foods not only include helpful microorganisms but also have antimicrobial properties that fight off opportunistic and pathogenic microbes, which may contribute to the overall balance of the gut microbiome. Kefir grains have antibacterial and antifungal characteristics that protect against common gut pathogens and opportunists.
4. Improves mood
Our knowledge of the stomach and how it affects our emotions and behaviour is rapidly developing, and it appears that fermented foods may play a significant role. Certain probiotic bacteria strains, such as Lactobacillis helveticus and Bifidobacterium longum, which are frequently present in fermented foods, may lessen the symptoms of depression and anxiety.
5. Boosts immunity
Your immune system is greatly impacted by the microorganisms in your gut. Fermented foods can strengthen your immune system and lower your risk of infections like the common cold because of their high probiotic content. In addition to this, a lot of fermented foods are high in iron, zinc, and vitamin C, all of which have been shown to support a stronger immune system.
Kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir, tempeh, kombucha, and yogurt are examples of common fermented foods. These foods can improve immunity, digestion, and weight loss while lowering the risk of heart disease. Not to forget that fermented foods are a great supplement to a balanced diet and give meals tang and zest.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.