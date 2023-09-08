9 Amazing Benefits Of Adding Rosemary To Your Diet
Below we list some of the amazing benefits of eating rosemary and tips to help you incorporate it into your diet.
You can prepare Rosemary tea by steeping fresh or dried Rosemary leaves in hot water
Rosemary is a perennial herb with fragrant, needle-like leaves, often used for culinary and medicinal purposes. It is native to the Mediterranean region but is now grown worldwide. In terms of health benefits, Rosemary has various potential advantages. It is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from damage caused by free radicals.
Some studies suggest that Rosemary may improve digestion, enhance memory and concentration, and have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. However, more research is needed to fully understand these benefits and their effects on human health. In this article, we list some of the amazing benefits of eating rosemary and tips to help you incorporate it into your diet.
9 Benefits of consuming rosemary:
1. Improved cognitive function
Rosemary has been found to enhance memory and concentration, making it beneficial for students and individuals with age-related cognitive decline.
2. Anti-inflammatory properties
Rosemary contains compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the body and may be useful in preventing chronic conditions like heart disease and cancer.
3. Digestive health
Rosemary has traditionally been used to aid digestion, alleviate stomach cramps, and reduce gas and bloating.
4. Immune system support
Rosemary is rich in antioxidants and may help boost the immune system, keeping the body protected against infections and illnesses.
5. Respiratory health
The essential oils in rosemary have expectorant properties that can help ease coughs, colds, and congestion by loosening mucus in the respiratory tract.
6. Antimicrobial effects
Rosemary contains compounds that have antimicrobial properties, which may help fight against bacteria and prevent infections.
7. Mood enhancement
The aroma of rosemary has been shown to improve mood and reduce stress, making it a natural remedy for anxiety and depression.
8. Skin health
Rosemary oil has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, making it beneficial for maintaining healthy skin and reducing the signs of ageing.
9. Anti-cancer potential
Some studies suggest that rosemary may have anti-cancer effects and could help inhibit the growth of cancer cells, particularly in colon, breast, and prostate cancers. However, further research is needed to confirm these effects.
Adding Rosemary to your diet is relatively simple. Here are a few ways:
1. Fresh or dried Rosemary
You can use fresh Rosemary leaves or dried Rosemary in your cooking. It is commonly used as a seasoning in meat dishes, stews, soups, and roasted vegetables.
2. Infused oil
Make Rosemary-infused oil by adding fresh Rosemary leaves to a jar of olive oil and allowing it to infuse for a few weeks. This oil can be drizzled over salads or used for cooking.
3. Herbal tea
Prepare a refreshing Rosemary herbal tea by steeping fresh or dried Rosemary leaves in hot water for a few minutes. You can enjoy it on its own or mix it with other herbs for added flavour.
4. Seasoning salts
Create a flavoured salt by blending fresh Rosemary leaves with sea salt. This can be used as a seasoning for various dishes like roasted potatoes or grilled meats.
Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.