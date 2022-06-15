8 Ways In Which Water Helps You Lose Weight
It is necessary for us to consume water to maintain good health. In this article, we discuss ways in which drinking ample water promotes weight loss.
Drinking water between workout can help you feel hydrated and energised
Does water help you lose weight?
The simple answer is yes, drinking ample water helps us lose weight. Whenever we want to lose weight, one of the most popular suggestions is to drink a lot of water. An average human is supposed to drink somewhere around 2.7-3.7 litres of water. Considering this, most people often don't meet this daily requirement of water. This might hinder your weight loss. Here are a few other reasons that indicate how water can help us lose weight.
Betters metabolism
Metabolism refers to the speed at which the body can burn calories. Hence, a high metabolism would mean a person can burn calories at a faster rate. In addition to this, some studies show, that drinking cold water boosts metabolism as the body requires to warm up the cold water which further burns more calories. This process is also known as thermogenesis.
Helps burn fat
Water is a key element in the process of lipolysis. Under this process, the water helps burn the body's fat and convert it into energy, heat and insulation. This happens when the body adds water to our body's fat to help break it down. Hence, speeding the weight loss process.
Betters workout performance
Exercising is an important aspect of losing weight. Water has proven to even better your workout performance and delivers better results. Drinking ample water regularly and between workouts can help maintain various important bodily functions, such as heart rate, blood pressure, etc. Staying hydrated also keeps feelings of fatigue and tiredness at bay.
Lubricates joints
The main fluid responsible for maintaining joint help is synovial fluid. The key element in this fluid is water. Hence, drinking ample water is very important for the good health of your joints. Water helps lubricate your joints and also decreases the chances of cramps and other disorders.
Betters digestion
If your body is not receiving enough water it might poorly affect your bowel and excretion. Water helps with better digestion and reduces the chances of constipation, indigestion, diarrhoea and other bowel-related disorders. Poor digestion can cause other issues such as bloating, fatigue, irritation, etc. Bloating might make you look heavier.
Detoxifies the body
Water plays an important role in detoxifying and rejuvenating the body and our cells. It also helps the kidney filter out toxins. Furthermore, it helps clear out toxins and dirt from the skin and skin cells. This helps us maintain clear skin and also clears damage caused by sun exposure. This helps the body lose weight by keeping the system and body clean.
Reduces calorie intake
Water is a great natural appetite suppressant. Drinking one glass of water before meals can help you eat less. It is a great solution for someone who might overeat often. Water makes you feel fuller and reduces your appetite. This makes it an ideal addition to your diet if you want to lose weight.
A better alternative to other liquids
Especially in summer, drinking sodas and fruit flavoured drinks can be tempting. However, most of these ‘refreshing' drinks have high sugar content. High sugar or sodium can make you even more dehydrated hence restricting the healthy functioning of the body. This makes water the healthiest alternative to all other summer drinks. In addition to this, even fruit juices may not be ideal. Fruit juices lack the fibre the body needs.
In conclusion, drinking ample water has great health benefits. In fact, drinking water has little to no adverse effects. Hence, you are encouraged to drink the required amount of water daily to lose weight as well as maintain a healthy body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.