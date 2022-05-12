ASK OUR EXPERTS

8 Self-Care Tips For Nasal Polyps

8 Self-Care Tips For Nasal Polyps

Nasal polyps can cause a lot of irritation and blockage in the sinuses. Here are some try and tested self-care tips to reduce the symptoms of NP.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  DoctorNDTV Team Updated: May 12, 2022 10:38 IST
3-Min Read
8 Self-Care Tips For Nasal Polyps

Nasal polyps can cause blockage in the nose

Nasal polyps refer to growth caused in our nasal passage lining or sinuses. These are often caused by infections, allergies, immune disorders, asthma, and a few other disorders. Although small nasal polyps don't exhibit many symptoms, larger polyps might result in trouble in breathing, lack of smelling abilities, runny nose, proneness to infections, etc. 

Besides medications and professional treatment, some self-care tips might help lower the symptoms of your nasal polyps. 

Here are some easy-to-do tips to better nasal polyps:


Try nasal rinses

Nasal rinses have been proven effective in clearing out sinus blockages. They help rinse off the growth along with other allergens that might be making your nasal polyps worse. A popular instrument to carry out nasal rinses is net pods. It requires you to pour saline water into one of your nostrils and lets it evacuate through the other. 

Try a humidifier

Another reason for nasal polyps and constant irritation might be low humidity. Low humidity can trigger nasal polyps and even cause coughing in some people. Using a humidifier where you can, can help you to increase the flow of mucus in the sinuses and avoid blockages. 

Steaming

Steaming is another great way to clear your sinuses. Inhaling hot steam can help clear blockages and better the flow of air through your nose. It might help you reduce any irritation you may be feeling from all the symptoms of NP. You are advised to try steam for at least 5 sets a few mins each, twice a day.

Eat spicy food

Eating spicy food causes various functions and reactions in the body. One of these reactions is a runny nose. Spicy food can trigger a runny nose with further helps you clean out blockages formed inside. Chilli or chili powder in hot temperature foods is a great solution. 

Add turmeric to your diet

Adding turmeric to your diet is extremely beneficial for your body and nasal polyps. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and can provide temporary relief from NP symptoms. Turmeric is a popular condiment in south Asian cuisines and can be added to a variety of foods. 

Stay away from dust

Another common irritant that causes the worsening of nasal polyps is dust. It does not matter if you are allergic to dust, dust particles can still trigger symptoms of nasal passages. To avoid being in contact with dust, make sure to keep your surroundings clean and carry a mask wherever it may be dusty.

Maintain good hygiene 

One of the main reasons for your nasal polyps worsening may be due to the contact with bacteria or other irritants. Practicing proper hygiene can help you avoid getting in contact with bacteria or other external organisms that might worsen your nasal polyps. 

Take proper medication

Although avoiding and inculcating these tips can greatly better the symptoms of your nasal polyps, the best treatment is to seek the correct medication. If you have prolonged nasal polyps it is ideal to add necessary medication into your routine. 

In conclusion, it is necessary for you to avoid triggers that might worsen your nasal polyps. In addition to this, adding foods that boost your immunity and have anti-inflammatory qualities into your diet can also help reduce its symptoms. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

8 Self-Care Tips For Nasal Polyps
8 Self-Care Tips For Nasal Polyps

