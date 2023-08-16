7 Drinks To Consume Before Bed For Better Sleep
Keep reading as we share drinks that can help you go to bed.
Various herbal teas can help relax the mind and reduce stress which can boost sleep quality
Getting sleep can be just as hard as it is important for our health. Getting good sleep is essential to keep our health on track. On average, adults should sleep for at least 7-9 hours every night. However, various factors can disrupt good sleep.
Factors such as stress, physical or mental health issues can worsen sleep quality as well as quantity. Luckily, there are certain steps you can take to increase your chances of getting better sleep. Our diet can play a vital role in improving our sleep cycle. Read on as we share drinks that can help you go to bed.
Drinks to have before bed for better sleep:
1. Almond milk
Almonds are known for being helpful in inducing sleep. Like many nuts, it boosts melatonin production in the body. Melatonin is a hormone known for improving sleep quality. It can also help boost serotonin in the brain which also helps initiate sleep. It also also abundant in magnesium which has been linked to improving quality of sleep.
2. Decaffeinated green tea
Green tea is known for its heap of health benefits. While caffeinated green tea can boost energy levels, decaffeinated green tea may be helpful in boosting your sleep quality. It contains thiamine, a type of amino acid linked to reducing stress. Reduced stress greatly improves sleep quality.
3. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea is one of the most popular solutions to boost sleep quality and for a valid reason. It is caffeine-free and rich in flavonoids. Flavonoids is responsible for boosting chamomile tea's benefits on our body. It can also help induce sleep and provide relaxation.
4. Cherry juice
Cherry juice is another drink popular for its benefits on providing good sleep. Studies also show that cherry juice may be helpful in inducing sleep in insomniacs. One reason behind this is melatonin found in cherries. As mentioned, melatonin helps facilitate good sleep. Cherry juice has tryptophan that helps in the production of melatonin.
5. Haldi milk
Drinking turmeric milk before bed is a common practice in south Asia. This is because haldi has anti-inflammatory properties that helps increase chances of better sleep. However, some people might have trouble digestion milk, making this drink cause discomfort. You can opt for a non dairy milk and add some turmeric to it and consume it hot.
6. Ashwagandha tea
Ashwagandha is one of the most popular Ayurvedic herb and is an amazing superfood that provides numerous health benefits. Ashwagandha tea can can help treat health issues such as stress, arthritis, anxiety, etc. All of these conditions are often linked to poor sleep cycle.
7. Peppermint tea
Peppermint has been a significant part of traditional medical due to the health benefits it provides. Peppermint tea can help manage digestive issues and help cure bowel issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and indigestion. However, it might clash with certain medications. Hence, you are encouraged to speak to a doctor before adding it to your sleep routine.
As much as we need sleep, trying to get good sleep consistently can be a little difficult. You are encouraged to try these remedies along with following an overall healthy routine if you want to improve your sleep cycle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.