6 Healthy Foods That Are Rich In Iodine
Thyroid disorders are the most common symptom of iodine deficiency in the body.
Bananas are rich in iodine
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dairy products are a major source of iodine
- Shrimps are low-calorie iodine-rich foods
- Tuna is also a good source of iodine
Iodine is considered to be an essential mineral for your diet. The thyroid gland in the body needs iodine for producing thyroid hormones. Pregnant or nursing women require higher quantities of iodine. If you are deficient in iodine, your thyroid gland can swell - a condition known as goiter. Iodine deficiency can also lead to hypothyroidism, fatigue, weak muscles and weight gain. Thyroid disorders are the most common symptom of iodine deficiency in the body. Iodine deficiency can also lead to muscle pain, weakness, swollen salivary glands and dry mouth.
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says that banana, carrots, strawberries, milk, whole grains, sea food, eggs and yoghurt are some of the healthy sources of iodine.
Read more to know about some healthy sources of iodine:
1. Dairy products
Dairy products are considered to be one of the major sources of iodine. 1 cup of milk can provide somewhere around 59 to 112% of your daily recommended iodine intake. Yogurt and cottage cheese are other good sources of iodine.
2. Iodised salt
It is recommended to cook food in iodised salt. But you should avoid consuming salt in excessive quantities.
3. Shrimp
Shrimp is a protein-rich, low-calorie food which is a good and healthy source of iodine. Shrimps are also rich in vitamin B12 and phosphorus. Shrimp and other sources of sea food are good sources of iodine because they tend to absorb the iodine present in seawater.
4. Tuna
Tuna is another low-calorie food which is rich in protein and iodine. Tuna is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acid.
5. Eggs
1 egg is a good source of protein, good fats, vitamins and minerals. But the major source of iodine is egg yolk.
6. Dried plums
Prunes or dried plums are also rich sources of iodine. Prunes also help in relieving constipation. Vitamin A, K, potassium and iron are other nutrients present in dried plums.
Photo credit: NDTV Food
(Pooja Malhotra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.