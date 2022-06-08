6 Foods To Better Your Brain's Health And Functions
A healthy brain means a healthy mind and body. Here are some foods that better our brain's health and promote better functionality.
Dark chocolate has been proven to promote better brain function
Our brain is a complex mechanism that governs every action in our body, including cognition, touch, memory, emotion, motor coordination, sight, respiration, temperature, appetite, and so on. The central nervous system is made up of the brain and the spinal cord that extends from it. Hence, the proper functioning of the brain is extremely important to maintain all functions in the body.
It is essential to fuel the body with the right nutrients in order to promote the healthy functioning of the brain. This helps keep the body healthy and better the brain's capacity to perform functions.
Here are the best foods for your brain's health:
Coffee
Coffee is a great source of caffeine and antioxidants. Caffeine helps boost energy in the body. The sudden burst of energy from the coffee can be helpful in boosting mood as well. It also promotes the production of “happy hormones” such as dopamine. Furthermore, coffee is proven to increase alertness in the mind. Along with this, it betters concentration and focus in the brain.
Dark Chocolate
Cocoa, often called cacao, is abundant in dark chocolate. Flavonoids, a type of antioxidant, are also found in chocolate. The brain is highly sensitive to oxidative stress, which leads to age-related cognitive impairment and brain illnesses. Antioxidants are particularly known to fight these oxidates and are necessary for brain functioning. Researchers found that eating dark chocolate can help with neuroplasticity, which is important for learning, as well as other brain-related advantages.
Turmeric
Turmeric is a very popular spice. It is a crucial component while cooking curries and provides a variety of brain-health benefits. The key element in turmeric, curcumin, has been found to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, allowing it to enter the brain and assist the cells within. Turmeric has also proven to better memory It promotes cell growth in the body and has exceptional healing properties. It has also believed to better depression.
Berries
Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and so on are a great source of antioxidants and other nutrients. Some of the antioxidants are caffeic acid, catechin, anthocyanin, and quercetin. Berries promote better communication between brain cells. It helps enhance plasticity, which promotes the formation of new connections between brain cells, improving learning and memory. It helps avoid or slow neurodegenerative illnesses and cognitive deterioration as people get older.
Oranges
Oranges provide ample vitamins C. In fact, one medium-sized orange provides enough vitamin intake one needs in a day Vitamin C is a necessary component in preventing brain ageing, therefore consuming ample vitamin C is essential for the brain's health. Higher levels of vitamin C in the blood have been linked to betterment in tasks involving focus, memory, attention, and decision efficiency, according to a study.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are another fruit full of nutrients. Tomatoes are rich in the antioxidant Lycopene. Lycopene has been found to shield the brain against cell damage. This cell damage can also cause dementia, particularly Alzheimer's. In addition to this, another ingredient often used to cook tomatoes, olive oil, boosts the absorption of tomatoes' nutrients in the body.
Finally, it is important to understand that brain's health can only be maintained through the fuel we feed it. This includes the foods we eat as well as how much we exercise the mind and the body. Regular exercising and eating healthy food is the key to a healthy brain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
