6 Effective Ways To Get Rid Of Fat Thighs Quickly

If you want to fry off the fat on your thighs, follow these simple ways to chisel and tone your thighs into beautiful shape
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 26, 2017 02:59 IST
2-Min Read
Squats and lunges are effective ways to chisel your things and get perfectly toned legs

Fat thighs are a thing to flaunt for some and hide for others. If you belong to the second group, then thick thighs may have been the reason you avoided wearing shorts and skirts and shied away from sports like swimming. But not anymore. While just running or sticking to a rigorous diet may not be yielding to your desired results, there are other effective ways to chisel your things and get perfectly toned legs. Here are 6 effective ways to lose fat on your thunder thighs and bring back your confidence.

1. Start with air squats

Squats are one of the best exercises to tone your thighs. They will speed up your metabolism and burn off excess fat. To do this, simply stand straight with your legs apart. Now bend your knees to sit in the air with your hips pushed back. Stand up straight after. Repeat this 15-20 times.

2. Lift weights

Strength training is also important while it may seem that it's not since you want to burn off the fat. Try lifting small weights and gradually increase the weight. This will help to transform your fat muscles to lean ones, giving your thighs a chiseled look.

3. Do some side lunges

This exercise if effective in toning your thighs. To do this, first stand with your feet apart. Now push your right foot out to the side and apply your body weight on the same leg, bending the knee. Now push back in and stand straight. Repeat the same thing with your leg leg. Do this routine 15-20 times at least and then repeat sets.

4. Try different interval training

Just sticking to cardio or running won't help. Interval training is effective in burning more fat in a shorter span of time than most aerobic exercises. Alternate between sprinting and jogging after every 2 minutes so your heart rate increases faster to match the changes in exertion. You can also include squat jumps and biking in your routine. Remember to only do this training twice a week, with at least a day's break in between.

5. Increase the incline

Working on a steeper slope makes your thighs and hamstring muscles work more. A good way to do this is to increase the incline of the treadmill. Find out nearby hills so you can bike or run through their slope. Alternatively, running up and down the stairs is also a good idea.

6. Stock up on lean protein and whole grain

It's important to regulate your diet while you work out. Avoid any sugary foods and those that have high refined carbs. Snack often with small quantity meals that are high in protein and fiber. Skinless chicken, turkey, beans and lentils are good options. 

Also read: People with thinner thighs could die sooner?



