Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Sources Of Calcium You Can Add To Your Vegan Diet

5 Sources Of Calcium You Can Add To Your Vegan Diet

A vegan diet restricts the consumption of animal-based products. Here are some vegan source of calcium those following a vegan diet can add to diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 1, 2021 08:58 IST
Vegetables like broccoli and spinach contain calcium

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Calcium is essential for bones and teeth
  2. Spinach can offer you good amount of iron, calcium and fibre
  3. You can add chia seeds to your diet to boost calcium levels

Calcium is essential for your bones and teeth. Consumption of enough calcium is focused since childhood. From milk to curd there us a huge variety of calcium-rich food you can add to your diet. All dairy products are loaded with calcium. But not many are aware of the fact that there are many non-dairy sources of calcium too. These can help add variety to the diet. Also, those suffering from lactose intolerance can receive calcium from these sources. In this article, you will know about these sources of calcium.

Non-dairy sources of calcium


1. Almonds

Almonds can offer you numerous health benefits. It can help you boost heart health. Almonds are loaded with vitamin E that can help you boost skin and hair health. Almonds can also provide you with calcium. You can consume 5-6 soaked almonds every morning.

You must start your day with a few soaked almonds
2. Spinach

One of the leafy greens, spinach is a source of calcium. It can also provide you with iron. You can add calcium to your diet in several ways. You can add to salads, smoothies, shakes, sandwiches, curries and whatnot.

3. Tofu

Not just calcium, tofu is a great source of protein too. it is prepared with soy milk, making it suitable for those suffering from lactose intolerance.

Tofu is a vegan source of protein and calcium
4. Broccoli

This green vegetable loads up your diet with many essential nutrients. It can offer you antioxidants and fibre. Adding broccoli to diet can also help reduce inflammation. High fibre content also promotes digestion and reduces the chances of constipation.

5. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a vegan source of protein. Chia seeds have gained attention as weight loss-friendly food as they contain a high amount of protein and fibre. You can add calcium to your diet with chia seeds.

Do not miss calcium on a vegan diet with these above-mentioned sources!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

