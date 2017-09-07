ASK OUR EXPERTS

The Top 5 Simplest Ways To Burn Belly Fat

Losing weight will reduce belly fat. But pills, fluids, lotions, scrubs, ointments, waist trainers will not melt your belly fat. Melting belly fat takes patience and the right procedure.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 7, 2017 05:25 IST
2-Min Read
How to reduce your belly fat

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Belly fat can raise your risk for medical complications
  2. Fiber-rich and complex carbohydrates can help in reducing fat
  3. Eating small meals throughout the day will help in melting belly fats
A fat belly can not only make you feel self conscious, but it can also raise your risk for medical complications. Stroke, heart disease, prostate breast cancer, and diabetes are all conditions that can arise from belly fat. Losing weight in general will reduce belly fat. But pills, fluids, lotions, scrubs, ointments, waist trainers will not melt your belly fat and one should not rely on them. Exercising everyday will make you healthier and melt your belly fat. Melting belly fat takes patience and the right procedure. Here are some easy tricks which can help you lose belly fat.

Fiber rich food: Add more fiber-rich, complex carbohydrates into your diet to fill up yourself. Include whole grains, proteins, fresh juices, beans, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, berries and whole grain products. Avoid white bread, white rice, muffins, refined sugar, cakes, cookies, crackers and all other forms of artificial sugars.

Eggs: Egg yolks contain choline a nutrient which has powerful fat burning properties. Choline is an extremely important nutrient which is used to build cell membranes and has a role in signaling molecules in the brain along with other vital nutrients.
Small meals: Eating small meals throughout the day will help in melting belly fat. Create meals with quality sources of protein, green leafy vegetables and high-fiber complex carbohydrates. Ensure that you eat in every two and a half hours.

Water: Water helps to metabolize stores fats. When your stomach is full with water, it will reduce your tendency to eat more. Studies have shown that a decrease in water will cause fat deposits to increase. Intake of water can reduce this. Also, your kidneys function properly when they are given enough fluid.

Physical exercise: Any type of physical exercise will be very effective to reduce weight. Pick a type of cardiovascular exercise that you like and do it often everyday. 60 to 90 minutes of physical activity everyday is essential for weight loss.

