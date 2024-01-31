5 Herbal Teas To Drink In Rotation For Better Health
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares 5 teas you can add to your diet for better health.
Herbal tea can help manage gut health, improve period pain, boost immunity and impact overall health
Herbal teas have been used for centuries for various health benefits. While they may not cure medical conditions, they can support overall health and provide relief from certain symptoms. To help us boost our health through herbal teas, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares 5 teas you can add to your diet for better health.
5 Herbal teas to boost your overall health:
1. Hibiscus tea
Hibiscus tea is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce period pain and cramping. It can also help in relaxation due to its calming effect on the body.
2. Ginger tea
Ginger tea has been traditionally used for its anti-inflammatory properties and may aid in lowering blood sugar levels. It can also help reduce inflammation in the body, which may help alleviate symptoms of certain conditions.
3. Tulsi (holy basil) leaf tea
Tulsi tea is known for its immune-boosting properties. It contains antioxidants and has adaptogenic effects that may strengthen the immune system and help the body handle stress more effectively.
4. Mint tea
Mint tea has been used for centuries to ease digestive discomfort, including nausea and indigestion. The menthol in mint can soothe the stomach muscles and reduce feelings of nausea, making it a popular choice for relieving an upset stomach.
5. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea is well-known for its calming properties. It contains compounds that may help reduce anxiety, promote sleep, and aid in relaxation. It can be especially beneficial for those who have trouble falling asleep or suffer from insomnia.
It is important to note that while herbal teas can be beneficial for certain conditions, they are not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you have specific health concerns, it is always best to consult with a healthcare professional.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
