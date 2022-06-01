5 Most Antioxidant-Rich Juices For Summer
An antioxidant-rich diet ensures your body is protected from the sun and other external radicals. Here are 5 delicious antioxidant-rich juices for summer.
Tomato juice is rich in antioxidants and protects you from the sun
An antioxidant is a substance that helps protect our cells from any damage that toxins or other external radicals might cause. Free radicals are waste products found in cells when they digest food and respond to their surroundings. Oxidative stress occurs when the body's ability to handle and eliminate free radicals is impaired. Cells and physiological functions may be harmed as a result of this.
In summer, the production of these radicals is boosted as the sun exposure fuels their production. Antioxidants help not only detoxify the body of these damaged cells but also boost the production of new healthy cells. These antioxidants can be derived from various foods we eat. To help your body replenish, try these juices that are high in antioxidants and extremely refreshing for summer.
5 antioxidant-rich juices to protect you from the sun and the summer heat:
Berries juice
Berries such as blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, etc. are abundant in antioxidants. They are also delicious and easy to incorporate into other juices. Blueberries also help manage blood pressure and are great for people with diabetes. They are also high in vitamins C, A, and K. Along with this, strawberries, as well as raspberries, are a great source of fibre and other nutrients such as vitamins, folate, manganese, and potassium. A blend of all of these berries might make for a refreshing drink this summer.
Leafy and beets
Leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, and red cabbage are a great source of antioxidants. They are also very rich in iron, vitamins, fibre and other nutrients. Adding a fistful of each or either of these along with 1-2 beetroots can make for a delicious and vibrant juice. The intense heat and sun exposure in summer can leave us with various oxidants in our bodies and low energy. This juice helps fight these oxidants and provides energy to the body.
Citrus juice
Citrus fruits such as oranges, and lemons are a great source of antioxidants and other nutrients. They also help you energise for the hot summer day. In case citrus fruit juices are too sour for you, try incorporating apples to balance them out. Apples are another great summer fruit and a great source of antioxidants.
Watermelon juice
Watermelon is a very popular summer fruit. Watermelon juice is refreshing and is also another great source of antioxidants. Hydrating your body adequately plays a huge role in boosting the ability of antioxidants and other nutrients. Watermelon is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin B5, copper, potassium, and vitamin A.
Tomato juice
Tomatoes are another great source of antioxidants. Many foods lose their nutritional value after being cooked. Hence, tomato juice is a great way to consume tomatoes. Tomatoes get their red colour from the same component that helps protect tomatoes from the sun's UV rays. Making it another great juice that not only treats but also protects us from external radicals.
Finally, we encourage you to consume at least one glass of juice daily. This not only helps your body be hydrated but also helps provide necessary nutrients that are required by the body in summer to protect itself from the sun's UV rays.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
