ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  10 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight

10 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight

Trying to lose weight can be a long process. Here are some reasons why you may not be losing weight as fast as you could.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  DoctorNDTV Team Updated: Jun 14, 2022 12:04 IST
3-Min Read
10 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight

Eating small portions of unhealthy foods over healthy meals can stop you from losing weight

Losing weight can be a long process that requires a lot of patience. Even if you are following a proper routine, it might take a few months and years to reach your goal. Over this, many times when you are working out religiously, you might still not see the results you want. There are various factors that influence our weight loss. Here are few reasons you might not be losing weight.

Not drinking enough water

Drinking adequate amounts of water is necessary if you want to lose weight. Water has been proven to boost metabolism and help in burning fat faster. In addition to this, drinking water before meals can help you avoid overeating. 


RELATED STORIES
related

Is Drinking Honey Lemon Water Beneficial For Weight Loss? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Shares The Answer

Many people consume honey lemon water thinking that it would help them get rid of those extra kgs, however, that may not be true. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee reveals the same in her video.

related

5 Most Antioxidant-Rich Juices For Summer

An antioxidant-rich diet ensures your body is protected from the sun and other external radicals. Here are 5 delicious antioxidant-rich juices for summer.

Eating less but not healthy

Oftentimes, people prefer fasting and eating junk over eating a healthy diet. Although it is true, burning more calories than you are eating does make you lose weight, it it still important to keep in mind what are you eating. Eating unhealthy food is like feeding your body wrong fuel.


Not eating a balanced diet

People often resort to fasting, eating small portions of junk and what not. This not only makes losing fat impossible but also deprives the body of the nutrients it needs. These nutrients are responsible for boosting weight loss. Eating adequate nutrients and minerals help us burn fat faster along with energising us for a longer period. 

Not eating enough protein

Protein is one of the main aspects that help us lose weight. It has been proven to boost metabolism. Protein gives us energy to workout and also promotes faster fat burn. Many people resort to eating salads and fruits in order to lose weight. This might decrease their energy levels and make them feel lethargic due to lack of protein in their diet. 

Not getting enough sleep 

Sleeping is an integral part of a healthy routine. It helps us recharge and reset our body as well as our mind. Studies show that lack of proper sleep might encourage obesity or cause sleep disorders. These disorders might further reduce your energy levels, affecting your workout routine. 

Not doing enough cardio

Eating healthy and working out go hand in hand. As mentioned in the beginning, to successfully lose weight you must burn more calories than you consume. Only at this calorie-deficit state would your body be forced to breakdown the fat. Walking, running, jogging, exercising, swimming, playing sports, etc. are all different ways in which you can partake in workouts. 

Not lifting weights

There is often a misconception that you only need to lift weight to gain muscles and not lose weight. However, lifting weights make your muscles heat up, causing the fat around them to burn. Hence, incorporating some weight-lifting might help you lose stubborn fat. 

Drinking too much alcohol 

Another reason for you not losing weight can be alcohol. We often don't account for how many calories alcohol has. Although there are low calories alcohols, most of them still promote weight gain. For example drinking beer can make you bloated, or drinking cocktails might make you consume high levels of sugar without realising it. 

Eating processed foods

One of the main reasons for you not losing weight can be consumption of processed foods. You may only be eating canned vegetables, etc. but processed foods have a low nutritional value. This reduces the level of nutrients you need to consume to lose weight. Furthermore, various processed foods are high in sugar and sodium, both of which can stop your body from burning fat. 

Chronic diseases 

If you are following all necessary steps towards losing weight and still are facing trouble losing it, there might be a reason. Various chronic diseases such as hormonal changes, PCOS, etc. can slow down your weight loss.

In conclusion, it is important to be mindful of what you put in your body and how much you workout. It is essential to pre-plan your routine and a list of do's and don't's to ensure you lose weight smoothly. 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases