10 Benefits Of Consuming Maca Root
Read on as we discuss the many benefits of consuming maca root.
Maca root provides us with a variety of benefits and is very good for the body
Lepidium meyenii, the scientific name for the maca plant, is also known as Peruvian ginseng. Similar to broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and kale, maca is also a cruciferous vegetable. Maca root is a plant that is used as food and medicine.
Maca root is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It has been used for centuries by the people to boost energy, increase stamina, and improve libido. Today, it is a popular supplement for its alleged ability to enhance fertility, balance hormones, and alleviate symptoms of menopause.
10 Benefits of consuming maca root:
1. Boosts Energy and Endurance
Maca root contains complex carbohydrates, protein, and fibre which provide a sustained energy boost. It also increases oxygen levels in the blood, improving endurance during physical activity.
2. Improves mood and reduces anxiety
Maca root is rich in flavonoids and phytonutrients which have been shown to improve mood and reduce anxiety. It regulates hormones and neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which promote feelings of well-being.
3. Enhances fertility
Maca root has been used for centuries to enhance fertility in both women and men. It balances hormones, improves sperm count and motility, and increases overall reproductive function.
4. Increases libido and sexual function
Maca root has been proven to enhance libido and sexual function. It increases blood flow to the pelvic area, stimulates the production of sex hormones, and counteracts the effects of stress.
5. Supports bone health
Maca root is a rich source of calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are essential minerals for maintaining bone health. It also contains glucosinolates, which have been shown to improve bone density.
6. Boosts immune function
Maca root has been shown to enhance immune function by increasing the production of white blood cells. It also contains antioxidants which protect against oxidative stress and cellular damage.
7. Regulates hormonal imbalances
Maca root can help balance hormones in both men and women by stimulating the endocrine system. It has been used to alleviate symptoms of hormonal imbalances, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, and low testosterone.
8. Improves cognitive function
Maca root has been shown to improve cognitive function, memory, and learning ability. It contains compounds that promote the growth of neurones in the brain, maintaining brain function even as we age.
9. Elevates menopause symptoms
Various symptoms, some of which people may find unpleasant, can be caused by the natural decline in oestrogen that takes place during menopause. According to some research, maca may help menopausal women by reducing some of their symptoms, such as hot flashes and disturbed sleep.
10. Reduces stress
Maca is an adaptogenic herb, and all adaptogens have the ability to aid the body in coping with environmental stress. Cortisol levels rise while we are under stress. However, research demonstrates that taking maca can help prevent the rise in cortisol levels.
In conclusion, consuming maca root might provide a variety of benefits. The consumption of maca root is generally regarded as safe. However, since maca has not been scientifically tested on pregnant or nursing women. Hence, they should avoid consuming it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.