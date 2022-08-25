5 Early Warning Signs Of Heart Failure
Hence, it is important to understand the early symptoms of heart failure to prevent the condition from exacerbating.
Heart Failure: Fatigue is one of the early signs of heart failure
The function of the human heart is to pump blood throughout the body including the vital organs. A heart failure occurs when the heart becomes weak and fails to perform this function. The condition can impact the body and can also lead to organ failure. Most cases of heart failure in India are diagnosed after a person dies due to a heart attack. During such an event, one or more blood vessels get blocked completely and fail to supply blood to the heart muscles. This causes that portion of the heart to turn into scarred tissue which reduces the overall efficiency of the heart.
Hence, it is important to understand the early symptoms of heart failure to prevent the condition from exacerbating. Some of the symptoms are listed below that you must look for.
1. Congestion
Heart failure can lead to the building up of fluid in the lungs. Due to this, the individual can experience wheezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing.
2. Edema or ankle swelling
When the heart loses its strength to pump blood efficiently, it fails to bring back the used blood from the lower parts of the body. This causes fluid to get accumulated in the legs, ankles, abdomen, and thighs, which leads to swelling.
3. Shortness of breath
The fluid buildup in the lungs makes it difficult for the carbon dioxide-rich blood to be converted into fresh oxygenated blood. The shortness of breath may get more evident when down as the fluid flows from below the lungs to the torso due to gravity.
4. Difficulty performing activities
Due to the shortness of breath and exhaustion, individuals having heart failure often find it difficult to perform physical activities and even complete day-to-day activities.
5. Fatigue
For people with the condition, a general feeling of exhaustion and fatigue may remain. This is because of the inability of the heart to efficiently pump oxygenated blood to meet the energy requirements of the body.
Various factors result in the weakening of heart muscles and subsequent heart failure. High blood pressure and narrowed arteries can restrict the healthy flow of blood to the organs.
Indians are at a greater risk of experiencing coronary artery disease due to genetic factors. The narrow blood vessels of Indians make them more vulnerable to the disease. Moreover, it has been found that when Indians witness heart diseases, they do it at an earlier age than other demographics.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.