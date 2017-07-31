Can I Get A Heart Attack From Having Sex?
While some people can truly become too adventurous is trying to jazz it up during sex, the relation between having intercourse and getting a heart attack is debatable.
Various studies point to the negligible risk of succumbing to death while having sex
Studies done to check the science behind it
Science agrees that the risk of getting a heart attack from doing sex is the same as getting a heart attack due to brisk walking or mild exercises.
Research performed at the Harvard Medical School and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology points to the negligible 0.7% cases (not even 1%!) where sex was found to be the reason that triggered heart attacks.
Some studies however do suggest that the risk of heart attack due to sex increases in people who are overweight or lead a very sedentary life. One in particular, done by scientists at the Karolinska Institute, in Stockholm, Sweden was based on interviews with 650 people admitted to hospital with their first heart attack, between the age groups of 45-60. These were however, already patients of a heart disease.
Also read: Nutrition is very important for your sexual health. Here's why.
What about sex after having a heart attack?
Doctors recommend that any activity that raises heart rate and blood pressure should be abstained from, till about 3-4 weeks after an attack. Particularly, patients who have suffered from heart failure are at risk if they lie on their back during intercourse as fluid is likely to pool in into their lungs. A heart attack may also lead to erectile dysfunction in men.
Do you know if you can have sex during pregnancy? Read the answer here.