8 Factors That Are Increasing Risk Of Diabetes In Youngsters
Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body processes glucose, a type of sugar. There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. The risk of diabetes is indeed increasing in youngsters, primarily due to the rise in childhood obesity rates and sedentary lifestyles.
Poor dietary habits, lack of physical activity, and family history of diabetes also contribute to the increasing prevalence of diabetes among young people.
8 Factors that are increase risk of diabetes in youngsters:
1. Sedentary lifestyle
Lack of physical activity and excessive screen time contribute to increased risk of diabetes. Identifying this factor can be done by assessing the daily routine and level of physical activity of a youngster. Promote a healthy and active lifestyle from an early age, focusing on regular exercise and minimising sedentary behaviours.
2. Poor diet
Consuming high-calorie, processed, and sugary foods increases the risk of diabetes. Identifying this factor involves evaluating the youngster's eating habits and food choices. Promote a nutritious diet that includes whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables, while minimising consumption of processed and sugary foods.
3. Obesity
Excess body weight is a major risk factor for diabetes. Identifying this factor can be done by monitoring weight and measuring body mass index (BMI). Focus on maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.
4. Genetic predisposition
Having a family history of diabetes increases the risk for youngsters. Identifying this factor involves investigating the family medical history for any instances of diabetes. Although genetic factors cannot be changed, a healthy lifestyle can still help reduce the risk of diabetes.
5. Insufficient sleep
Lack of adequate sleep has been linked to an increased risk of diabetes. Identifying this factor involves assessing the sleep patterns and routines of youngsters. Encourage good sleep hygiene practices and make sleep a priority to reduce the risk of diabetes.
6. Stress
Chronic stress can contribute to an increased risk of diabetes in youngsters. Identifying this factor involves recognising signs of stress, such as mood swings or behavioural changes. Promote a balanced lifestyle, create a supportive environment, and provide appropriate stress management resources.
7. Prenatal factors
Certain prenatal factors, such as gestational diabetes or maternal obesity during pregnancy, can increase the risk of diabetes in youngsters. Identifying this factor requires reviewing the prenatal medical history and discussing it with healthcare providers. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy can help reduce the risk of diabetes in youngsters.
8. High blood pressure
Having high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is associated with an increased risk of diabetes. Identifying this factor involves regular blood pressure checks. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and regular blood pressure monitoring can help prevent diabetes.
Early onset of diabetes in young individuals can have significant long-term consequences on overall health and quality of life. Thus, it is crucial to raise awareness and promote healthy lifestyle choices to reduce the risk of diabetes in youngsters.
