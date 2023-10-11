World Sight Day 2023: 7 Good & 7 Bad Habits That Greatly Influence Your Sight
World Sight Day 2023: In this article, we share bad and good habits that influence our eye health.
World Sight Day 2023: We utilise this day to promote the importance of eye health
World Sight Day is an annual day of awareness, observed on the second Thursday of October, that focuses on eye health and vision care. It is coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in collaboration with various organisations and stakeholders globally.
World Sight Day aims to raise public awareness about blindness and vision impairment, promote the importance of eye health, and advocate for access to comprehensive and quality eye care services for all. We can observe this day by discussing the many factors that worsen or boost our eyesight. Read on as we share bad and good habits that influence our eye health.
Good habits that boost eye health:
1. Regular eye exams
Getting your eyes checked regularly can help in the early detection and treatment of any potential eye conditions or diseases, ensuring long-term eye health.
2. Healthy diet
Eating nutrient-rich foods, especially those rich in antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E, can help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.
3. Adequate sleep
Getting enough quality sleep is essential for maintaining good eye health. Lack of sleep can lead to dry eyes, eye strain, and other vision problems.
4. Hydration
Staying hydrated can prevent dry eyes and maintain proper eye lubrication. Drinking enough water throughout the day is important for overall eye health.
5. Using protective eyewear
Wearing sunglasses with UV protection can shield your eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, reducing the risk of cataracts and other eye conditions caused by sun exposure.
6. Taking breaks during screen time
Staring at screens for prolonged periods can cause digital eye strain, dry eyes, and blurred vision. Taking regular breaks to rest your eyes can help prevent these issues.
7. Practicing good hygiene
Properly cleaning and avoiding touching your eyes with dirty hands can prevent eye infections, such as conjunctivitis, and reduce the risk of transferring harmful bacteria to your eyes.
Bad habits that can worsen eye health:
1. Smoking
Smoking increases the risk of developing cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye diseases. It also contributes to dry eyes and reduces overall eye health.
2. Rubbing your eyes
Frequent eye rubbing can lead to irritation, inflammation, and potential damage to the cornea. It can also exacerbate existing eye conditions, such as dry eyes and allergic conjunctivitis.
3. Poor contact lens hygiene
Failing to clean and care for contact lenses properly can increase the risk of eye infections, corneal ulcers, and other complications that can damage your vision.
4. Ignoring symptoms
Neglecting or dismissing symptoms like blurred vision, eye pain, or sudden changes in vision can delay necessary medical attention and potentially worsen a condition or disease.
5. Excessive screen time
Spending too much time staring at screens, whether on computers, phones, or tablets, can lead to digital eye strain, dry eyes, and vision problems.
6. Ignoring eye protection
Failing to wear protective eyewear during activities that pose a risk to your eyes, such as working with power tools or playing sports, can result in serious eye injuries.
7. Neglecting eye care during outdoor activities
Not wearing appropriate eye protection, like sunglasses, during outdoor activities increases the risk of eye damage from UV rays, dust, debris, and other potential hazards.
It is important to note that while certain habits can support eye health. Regular eye examinations and consultation with eye care professionals are crucial for maintaining optimal eye health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
