What Are The Best Vitamins For Eye Health
Here we share a list of vitamins you can add to your diet for better eye health.
Maintaining good eye health is crucial for overall well-being, as it directly affects our ability to navigate daily life and experience the world around us. Poor eye health can lead to discomfort, reduced productivity, or even permanent vision loss if left unchecked. A well-balanced diet rich in specific vitamins can enhance eye health. Nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, along with zinc, lutein, and omega-3 fatty acids, protect against oxidative damage, support the retina, and reduce the risk of conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts. Keep reading as we share a list of vitamins you can add to your diet for better eye health.
10 Best vitamins for eye health
1. Vitamin A
Vitamin A is essential for maintaining the health of the cornea. Cornea is the eye's outermost layer and supports good night vision. It also helps prevent conditions like night blindness and dry eyes by ensuring adequate moisture production in your eyes. Foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, eggs, and fortified milk are rich in vitamin A or its precursor, beta-carotene. You are pair these foods with healthy fats to ensure better absorption.
2. Vitamin C
A powerful antioxidant, vitamin C protects your eyes from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. It also supports your blood vessels in the eyes and reduces the risk of conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration. Oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, broccoli, guava, and kiwi are excellent sources of vitamin C. You can make a filling and easy smoothie from fruits rich in vitamin.
3. Vitamin E
Vitamin E helps prevent oxidative damage to the cells in your eyes. It is also especially effective in reducing the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration. It works with other antioxidants to protect the eyes. Healthy foods such as Almonds, sunflower seeds, peanuts, hazelnuts, and avocados are rich in vitamin E.
4. Vitamin D
Vitamin D has a protective role in preventing the macular degeneration in your eyes and may also reduce inflammation in your eyes. Low vitamin D levels have been linked to higher risk of dry eye syndrome. Try incorporating fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, fortified milk, and egg yolks to your diet for better vitamin D intake. As exposure to sunlight can also help boost vitamin D levels, take advantage of that safely this winter.
5. Vitamin B complex (B2, B6, B12)
These B vitamins help lower your levels of homocysteine. It is an amino acid which is linked to inflammation and higher risk of the macular degeneration. Foods rich in vitamin B also support nerve health, which is very vital for eye function. You can try adding foods like eggs, dairy products, poultry, fish, and fortified cereals which are rich in B vitamins to your diet for better health.
Including these vitamins by adding foods rich in these nutrients your diet can not only promotes eye health but also reduce the risk of developing age-related vision problems that can occur overtime.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
