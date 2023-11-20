These Ayurvedic Hacks Will Help Improve Your Eye Health Naturally
Here we share a list of Ayurvedic strategies you can follow for better eye health.
Consuming foods rich in vitamins C, E, and A can support overall eye health
Ayurveda has widely known for its healing properties and the ability to boost our health in a variety of ways. It can also pose helpful in boosting our eye health and reduce risk of eye diseases. Keep reading as we share a list of Ayurvedic strategies you can follow for better eye health.
Ayurvedic strategies for better eye health:
1. Triphala eye wash
Triphala is an Ayurvedic herbal formulation consisting of three fruits: Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki. Mix a teaspoon of triphala powder with warm water and use it as an eye wash to reduce eye strain and irritation.
2. Ghee
Applying a few drops of pure ghee (clarified butter) to the eyes before bedtime can help moisturise and soothe dry and tired eyes. Apply a few drops of ghee to your eyes before bedtime. However, you are encouraged to speak to a professional first.
3. Aloe Vera juice
Drinking a small amount of fresh aloe vera juice every morning can improve eye health by reducing inflammation and promoting better blood circulation. Start your day with a glass of aloe vera juice for better overall health.
4. Bilberry supplements
Bilberry is a fruit rich in antioxidants that can protect the eyes from oxidative stress and age-related macular degeneration. Discuss with a healthcare professional before taking bilberry supplements.
5. Eye exercises
Regular eye exercises such as focusing on distant objects, rotating the eyes in clockwise and counterclockwise directions, and blinking rapidly can help strengthen eye muscles and improve vision. Perform eye exercises during short breaks throughout the day.
6. Tratak meditation
Tratak is a form of meditation where you focus your gaze on a specific object, such as a candle flame, to improve concentration, and alleviate eye strain. Practice Tratak meditation for a few minutes each day.
7. Netra Basti
Netra Basti is an Ayurvedic eye treatment where a small reservoir is created around the eyes using dough, and warm medicated oil is poured into it. This rejuvenates the eyes and can help with conditions like dry eyes and blurred vision. Consider scheduling Netra Basti treatments with an Ayurvedic practitioner for special eye care.
8. Cooling eye packs
Applying a cold compress or using cooling eye packs made with cucumbers or rosewater can help reduce eye puffiness and soothe tired eyes. Keep cooling eye packs in the refrigerator and apply them when needed.
9. Nutrient-rich diet
Include nutrient-rich foods in your meals, focusing on eye-friendly vitamins. Consuming foods rich in vitamins C, E, and A, such as citrus fruits, leafy greens, carrots, and fish, can support overall eye health and prevent age-related diseases.
10. Limit screen time
Spending excessive time in front of digital screens can strain the eyes. Limit screen time and take regular breaks while working or using electronic devices. Take regular breaks, practice the 20-20-20 rule (look away from the screen every 20 minutes for 20 seconds at something 20 feet away), and adjust screen settings to reduce eye strain.
To apply these strategies to daily life, consider incorporating them into your routine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
