Mental Health: You Can Experience SAD Symptoms In Summer; Here's What You Can Do About It
In this article, we share tips to help you manage SAD during summer.
SAD cases that arise in the summer may be the result of too much sun
A mental health disease called seasonal affective disorder is brought on by the cyclical nature of the seasons. This disorder is a subtype of bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder. In contrast to bipolar illness, which alternates periods of unusually high energy and activity (mania or hypomania), major depressive disorder is characterised by protracted melancholy and a general lack of interest.
Only during specific months of the year do people with seasonal affective disorder exhibit the signs and symptoms of either major depressive disorder or bipolar disorder. Among those with seasonal affective disorder, major depressive disorder is more prevalent than bipolar disorder. In most cases, this illness starts in a person's twenties or thirties.
Cases that arise in the summer may be the result of too much sun, as sunshine is thought to be the key to MDD with seasonal pattern. Melatonin synthesis is suppressed by excessive sunshine. The hormone that controls your sleep-wake cycle is melatonin. Its production can even be stopped by simply turning on a light in the middle of the night to use the loo. The melatonin factory in your body works fewer hours throughout longer days.
The summer heat has been reported to make people with MDD with seasonal pattern feel agitated and irritated, in addition to interrupting their circadian cycle from the endless, bright sun. Luckily you can take steps towards managing SAD better in summer. Keep reading as we share tips to help you manage SAD during summer.
Tips to help you manage SAD during summer:
1. Talk to a doctor
A mental health practitioner has to identify SAD because it is a type of depression. There are a few screening questions that can assist in figuring out whether someone is sad. Whether you have SAD or another type of depression can be determined by your doctor.
2. Try to workout daily
Stress and anxiety, both of which can exacerbate symptoms, can be reduced by exercise and other forms of physical activity. Exercise can increase your overall happiness by lowering high cortisol or stress levels and releasing feel-good hormones like endorphins.
3. Try following a routine
It might be challenging to maintain your regular daily routines and tasks when you're depressed or stuck in a rut. However, maintaining a schedule or habit can enhance your mental well-being and lessen stress and anxiety. Creating a productive morning routine might provide you a sense of direction. This could entail getting up, having a shower, dressing, and consuming a filling breakfast.
4. Connect with close ones
Our physical and emotional wellbeing are significantly impacted by our interactions and friendships. Social connection has long been linked to lower levels of anxiety and sadness, as well as a higher sense of overall satisfaction and self-worth.
5. Drink in moderation
When under stress or depressed, people may drink more for a variety of reasons. Alcohol use increases when someone is feeling depressed, but alcohol also worsens depression, creating a vicious cycle. If you are on antidepressants or any other medication for this condition, you must strictly avoid alcohol.
Like any other condition, the right treatment is personalised medication as well as practising tips shared by a healthcare professional. These tips can only help further improve your help when followed along with treatment prescribed.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.