Home »  Emotions »  Melatonin Can Improve Your Memory; 8 Other Benefits Of Melatonin

Melatonin Can Improve Your Memory; 8 Other Benefits Of Melatonin

Keep reading as we discuss some common benefits of having enough melatonin in the body.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 23, 2023 07:40 IST
3-Min Read
Melatonin Can Improve Your Memory; 8 Other Benefits Of Melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone released by the pineal gland that helps to regulate our sleep-wake cycle

Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally in the body by the pineal gland, located in the brain. It plays a crucial role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle and circadian rhythm. Melatonin is commonly used as a dietary supplement to improve sleep quality and regulate sleep patterns, especially for individuals with sleep disorders or jet lag.

As for its effects on memory, research on melatonin's direct impact is limited and inconclusive. Some studies suggest that melatonin could indirectly influence memory by improving sleep quality, as good sleep is known to have a positive impact on memory consolidation and cognitive performance.

However, further research is needed to establish a direct link between melatonin supplementation and memory improvement. Along with this, there are various ways in which melatonin can help boost our health. In this article, we discuss some other common benefits of having enough melatonin in the body.



RELATED STORIES
related

Melatonin, A Sleep Hormone, Can Worsen Asthma: Study

Asthma patients suffer from bronchoconstriction, where the smooth muscles of the bronchus contract. To ease this, many take a bronchodilator, a medicine that widens the bronchus.

related

Brighter atmosphere good for dementia patients

Relatively simple adjustments in lighting and melatonin may ease some of the behavioural problems associated with dementia.

8 Other benefits of sufficient melatonin in the body:

1. Regulates sleep-wake cycle



Melatonin is a hormone released by the pineal gland that helps to regulate our sleep-wake cycle. Taking melatonin as a supplement can help reset disrupted sleep patterns, making it beneficial for those with insomnia or jet lag.

2. Improves sleep quality

Melatonin not only helps individuals fall asleep faster but also enhances sleep quality. It promotes deep sleep, which is important for restorative processes in the body, leading to waking up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties

Research suggests that melatonin has anti-inflammatory effects and can reduce inflammation in the body. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals with chronic inflammatory conditions like arthritis or autoimmune diseases.

4. Enhances immune function

Melatonin has been found to play a role in boosting immune function. It acts as an antioxidant and can help protect against cellular damage and support a healthy immune response, reducing the risk of infections and certain diseases.

5. Supports brain health

Melatonin has neuroprotective properties and can support brain health. It may help reduce cognitive decline, enhance memory and focus, and protect against brain disorders like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

6. Antioxidant effects

Melatonin is a potent antioxidant that helps neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. By reducing oxidative stress, melatonin can help protect against age-related diseases, including cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer.

7. Reduces anxiety and depression

Melatonin has been shown to have anxiolytic and antidepressant effects. It can help calm the mind, reduce anxiety symptoms, and improve overall mood. This makes it a useful supplement for individuals dealing with anxiety, depression, or other mood disorders.

8. Supports eye health

Melatonin plays a role in protecting the eye from oxidative stress and age-related degeneration. It may help reduce the risk of conditions like age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts and promote overall eye health. However, you are still encouraged to follow healthy practices to maintain good eye health.

It is important to note that while melatonin is generally safe for short-term use, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness
Beginner's Guide To Meditation
Diseases More Common In Men Than Women

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Melatonin Can Improve Your Memory; 8 Other Benefits Of Melatonin

Skin Cancer: 10 Prevention Strategies To Follow All Year Round

What Is An Asthma Action Plan? Here's How It Helps Empower Children With Asthma

Getting Frequent Headaches? These Could Be The Reasons

7 Kinds Of Stones Can Form In The Body; Here's How To Prevent Them

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases