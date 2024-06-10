Follow These Self-Care Tips For Better Mental Health This Summer
Below we share a list of self-care tips you can follow this summer for better mental health.
Mindfulness and meditation can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression
Summer can significantly affect our mental health due to various factors such as increased sunlight, higher temperatures, and changes in routine. While longer days and sunshine can boost serotonin levels and improve mood, excessive heat and disrupted sleep patterns can lead to irritability and anxiety. Self-care tips can indeed help mitigate these effects. By incorporating self-care practices, individuals can better manage their mental health during the summer months. Keep reading as we share a list of self-care tips you can follow this summer for better mental health.
10 Self-care tips for better mental health during the summer:
1. Stay hydrated
Proper hydration can improve mood, cognitive function, and energy levels. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. Carry a reusable water bottle and infuse your water with fruits like lemon or cucumber for added flavor.
2. Get plenty of sunshine
Sunlight increases the production of serotonin, a hormone that can improve mood and help you feel calm and focused. Spend at least 15-30 minutes outside daily, preferably in the morning to avoid the harsh midday sun. Use sunscreen to protect your skin.
3. Exercise regularly
Physical activity releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. It also reduces stress and anxiety. Engage in activities you enjoy such as swimming, hiking, cycling, or even outdoor yoga. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.
4. Maintain a healthy diet
A balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can improve mood and energy levels. Incorporate seasonal produce into your meals. Avoid excessive sugar and processed foods. Consider preparing fresh salads and smoothies.
5. Practice mindfulness and meditation
Mindfulness and meditation can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. They promote a sense of calm and well-being. Dedicate 10-20 minutes each day to practice mindfulness or meditation. Find a quiet spot outdoors and use apps like Headspace or Calm for guided sessions.
6. Stay connected with loved ones
Social connections can enhance your sense of belonging and support, reducing feelings of loneliness and depression. Schedule regular catch-ups with friends and family. Plan outdoor activities or picnics to enjoy the summer weather together.
7. Get enough sleep
Adequate sleep is crucial for emotional regulation, cognitive function, and overall well-being. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine.
8. Engage in creative activities
Creativity can be a great outlet for expressing emotions and reducing stress. Try activities like painting, drawing, gardening, or writing. Join a local art class or start a summer project.
9. Limit screen time
Reducing screen time can decrease stress and improve sleep quality. Set specific times to check emails and social media. Take breaks from screens, especially before bedtime. Engage in more outdoor and offline activities.
10. Take regular breaks
Taking breaks can prevent burnout and reduce stress, allowing you to recharge and maintain a positive outlook. Schedule short breaks throughout your day. Use these breaks to stretch, take a walk, or simply relax in a quiet spot.
Following these self-care tips can help you maintain and enhance your mental health during the summer months.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
