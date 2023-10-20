Feeling Sad As Fall Approaches? Here's Why & How To Combat It
In this article, we discuss some common causes behind sadness during fall and how to combat them.
SAD is a type of depression which typically occurs during the fall and winter seasons
Feeling sad or experiencing a change in mood during the fall season is commonly referred to as the "fall blues" or "autumnal melancholy." It is considered normal for some individuals to feel this way during this time of year. Below we discuss some common causes behind sadness during fall.
There are several possible reasons for feeling sad during fall:
1. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
SAD is a type of depression which typically occurs during the fall and winter seasons. Reduced sunlight exposure can affect the body's internal clock and lead to altered mood patterns, resulting in feelings of sadness or low energy.
2. Decreased daylight hours
As fall progresses, the days become shorter and darker. The limited exposure to sunlight can disrupt the body's production of serotonin, a hormone that affects mood, leading to feelings of sadness or irritability.
3. Change in routine and activities
During summer, many people enjoy vacations, outdoor activities, and spending time with friends and family. The transition to fall often entails a change in routines, such as returning to work or school, which can lead to a sense of loss or sadness.
4. Seasonal transitions
Fall signifies the end of summer and the onset of colder weather. This transition, along with the visible changes in nature, can evoke feelings of nostalgia or melancholy in some individuals.
You can follow some tips to help better manage it. Read on as we share some.
Here are strategies to help manage sadness during fall:
1. Engage in outdoor activities
Take advantage of the pleasant weather by spending time outside. Go for walks, bike rides, or participate in other outdoor activities that can help improve your mood and boost your energy levels.
2. Incorporate physical exercise into your routine
Regular exercise releases endorphins and improves overall mood. Find activities you enjoy, such as yoga, dancing, or jogging, and make time for them regularly.
3. Seek out sunlight
Lack of sunlight can contribute to a decrease in serotonin levels, leading to feelings of sadness. Spend time outdoors during daylight hours to soak up natural light, or consider using a light therapy lamp if sunlight is limited.
4. Maintain a balanced diet
Consume a well-balanced diet with enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Supporting your body with proper nutrition can help stabilise mood and energy levels.
5. Practice self-care
Engage in activities that promote self-care and relaxation. Take baths, practice mindfulness or meditation, read books, or engage in hobbies that bring you joy.
6. Stay connected with others
Maintain and nurture your relationships. Plan social activities, meet friends for coffee or online chat, and regularly communicate with loved ones. Interaction with others can help combat feelings of loneliness and sadness.
7. Focus on gratitude and positivity
Incorporate gratitude practices into your daily routine, such as keeping a gratitude journal or listing things you are grateful for each day. Choosing to focus on positive aspects of your life can help shift your mindset and manage sadness.
8. Seek professional help if necessary
If your sadness persists or becomes overwhelming, do not hesitate to seek help from a mental health professional. They can provide support, guidance, and therapeutic interventions to help manage your emotions effectively.
It is important to note that feeling sad during fall does not necessarily indicate a mental health disorder. However, if these feelings persist, significantly interfere with daily functioning, or cause severe distress, it is recommended to seek support from a healthcare professional.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
