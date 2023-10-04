Feeling Low As Fall Approaches? Try These Tips To Boost Mood
In this article, we discuss some tips that can help you manage mood changes some experience during fall.
Some individuals may experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
It is normal for some individuals to feel sad or low during the fall season. This is often referred to as the "fall or autumn blues" and can be attributed to various factors. The decrease in daylight hours, changes in weather, upcoming holidays, or the end of summer activities can contribute to these feelings. Luckily, there are some ways in which you can boost or improve your mood. Keep reading as we share some tips.
Tips to help manage sadness during the fall season:
1. Get outside and enjoy nature
Taking a walk or spending time in a park can help you connect with nature and boost your mood. Exposure to sunlight also increases vitamin D levels, which can improve your overall well-being.
2. Engage in regular physical activity
Exercise releases endorphins, which are known as the "feel-good" hormones. Regular exercise can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, leading to a more positive mood.
3. Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques
Engaging in mindfulness exercises, such as meditation or deep breathing, can help calm your mind and reduce stress. Regular relaxation practices can improve your mood and overall mental health.
4. Socialise with loved ones
Spending quality time with friends and family can provide emotional support and boost your mood. Plan gatherings or simply reach out to connect with loved ones regularly.
5. Incorporate seasonal foods
Fall offers an array of delicious fruits and vegetables. Eating a variety of seasonal foods can provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, which can positively impact your mood and overall well-being.
6. Take up a hobby or engage in activities you enjoy
Explore activities that bring you joy and make time for them. Whether it's painting, cooking, reading, or playing an instrument, engaging in hobbies can enhance your mood and provide a sense of accomplishment.
7. Set and work towards achievable goals
Setting goals gives you a sense of purpose and direction. Break down larger goals into smaller, achievable ones, and celebrate the progress you make. Accomplishing goals can boost self-esteem and contribute to a positive mood.
8. Practice gratitude
Cultivating gratefulness can shift your focus towards positive aspects of your life. Keep a gratitude journal and write down things you are grateful for each day. This practice can help increase feelings of happiness and contentment.
9. Create a cozy and comforting environment
Set up your living space with warm lighting, scented candles, soft blankets, and comfortable furniture. Surrounding yourself with a cozy environment can promote relaxation and a sense of well-being.
10. Seek professional help if needed
If you're struggling with maintaining a positive mood during the fall season or if your mood significantly affects your daily life, don't hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional. They can provide guidance, support, and various therapeutic interventions to help improve your mood.
Additionally, some individuals may experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that occurs during certain seasons, such as fall or winter. If these feelings persist and significantly impact your daily life, it may be beneficial to consult a healthcare professional as mentioned above.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
