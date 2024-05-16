Home »  Emotions »  Can Mediterranean Diet Help Reduce Anxiety?

Can Mediterranean Diet Help Reduce Anxiety?

Below we share how the Mediterranean diet can help reduce anxiety.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 16, 2024 04:10 IST
3-Min Read
Can Mediterranean Diet Help Reduce Anxiety?

Olive oil, avocados, and nuts provide essential fatty acids that support brain health

The Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, fish, and healthy fats, is renowned for its benefits to physical health. Emerging research also suggests it can help reduce anxiety and boost mental health. Read on as we share how the Mediterranean diet can help reduce anxiety.

Here are 10 ways the Mediterranean diet can help reduce anxiety:

1. High in omega-3 fatty acids



RELATED STORIES
related

10 Benefits Of Following The Mediterranean Diet During Winter

Here we discuss the many benefits of following a Mediterranean diet during winter.

related

Weight Loss Tips: 10 Dos & Don'ts When Following The Mediterranean Diet

Below we will discuss some dos and don'ts to consider when following this diet. Read on to find out more.

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon and sardines, have anti-inflammatory properties and are crucial for brain health. They help regulate neurotransmitters such as serotonin, which can influence mood and anxiety levels. Omega-3s enhance neural connectivity and plasticity, potentially reducing symptoms of anxiety and improving overall mental well-being.

2. Rich in antioxidants



Antioxidants from fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds combat oxidative stress, which is linked to anxiety and depression. By protecting brain cells from damage, antioxidants support cognitive function and emotional regulation.

3. Anti-inflammatory effects

Chronic inflammation is associated with anxiety and depression. The Mediterranean diet's anti-inflammatory foods, like olive oil, nuts, and fatty fish, reduce systemic inflammation. Lower inflammation levels can improve brain function and mood, reducing the risk of anxiety disorders.

4. High fibre content

Fibre from whole grains, fruits, and vegetables promotes gut health. A healthy gut microbiome is linked to lower anxiety through the gut-brain axis. A balanced gut microbiome enhances the production of neurotransmitters and reduces inflammation, supporting mental health.

5. Low in processed foods and sugars

Processed foods and sugars can lead to spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, which can exacerbate anxiety symptoms. The Mediterranean diet minimises these fluctuations. Stable blood sugar levels help maintain steady energy and mood, reducing irritability and anxiety.

6. Rich in magnesium

Magnesium, found in nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and whole grains, plays a role in regulating neurotransmitters and reducing the release of stress hormones. Adequate magnesium levels support relaxation and calmness, helping to reduce anxiety.

7. Contains tryptophan-rich foods

Tryptophan, an amino acid found in foods like turkey, nuts, and seeds, is a precursor to serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood. Increased serotonin levels can enhance mood and reduce anxiety symptoms.

8. Incorporates fermented foods

Fermented foods like yogurt and kefir contain probiotics, which support gut health and the gut-brain axis. A healthy gut microbiome can improve mood and reduce anxiety by influencing brain function and neurotransmitter production.

9. Includes folate-rich foods

Folate, found in leafy greens, legumes, and fruits, is essential for the synthesis of neurotransmitters that regulate mood. Adequate folate intake supports cognitive function and emotional well-being, potentially reducing anxiety.

10. Promotes healthy fats

Healthy fats from sources like olive oil, avocados, and nuts provide essential fatty acids that support brain health and hormone regulation. These fats are crucial for maintaining the structure and function of brain cells, which can help stabilise mood and reduce anxiety.

Incorporating the Mediterranean diet into your lifestyle can provide a holistic approach to managing anxiety and improving overall mental health through these various mechanisms.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases