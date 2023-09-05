Boost Your Mental Health by Following These Simple Habits
Below we discuss simple habits you can inculcate for better mental health.
Following a healthy lifestyle can boost your physical and mental health
Most of us aim to engage in regular exercise and follow a healthy diet to maintain or achieve a healthy body and physical health. Similarly, we must take steps towards maintaining a healthy mental wellbeing. Just like exercise and a healthy diet, there are other lifestyle factors you can also for better mental health. Read on as we discuss simple habits you can inculcate for better mental health.
10 Simple habits that can improve your mental wellbeing:
1. Start the day with a positive affirmation or mantra
Choose a positive statement or phrase and repeat it to yourself every morning. This can help set a positive tone for the day and boost your overall mental well-being.
2. Practice gratitude
Take a few moments each day to reflect on things you are grateful for. Write them down in a gratitude journal or simply mentally acknowledge them. This habit can help shift your focus towards the positive aspects of life.
3. Engage in regular physical exercise
Exercise has a significant impact on mental health by reducing stress, boosting mood, and improving overall well-being. Incorporate regular physical activity into your daily routine, whether it's a workout session, yoga, or a brisk walk.
4. Prioritise good sleep hygiene
Establish a consistent sleep routine by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Create a calming bedtime routine, avoid caffeine and screens before bed, and ensure your sleep environment is comfortable and conducive to a good night's rest.
5. Practice mindfulness or meditation
Set aside a few minutes each day for mindfulness or meditation. This can involve focusing on your breath, observing your thoughts without judgment, or practicing guided meditation. Regular mindfulness practice can help calm the mind, reduce stress, and improve mental clarity.
6. Limit screen time and digital distractions
Set boundaries on the amount of time you spend on social media, browsing the internet, or watching television. Excessive screen time can impact mental well-being and contribute to feelings of restlessness or anxiety.
7. Connect with loved ones
Make an effort to spend quality time with family and friends. Engage in meaningful conversations, connect on a deeper level, and nurture your relationships. Strong social connections can have a positive impact on mental health.
8. Incorporate hobbies and activities you enjoy
Dedicate time each day to an activity that brings you joy, such as reading, painting, playing a musical instrument, or engaging in a sport. These activities can provide a sense of fulfilment, relaxation, and distraction from daily stressors.
9. Set realistic goals and break them down
Setting achievable goals and breaking them down into smaller, manageable steps can help organise your tasks and provide a sense of accomplishment. This habit promotes motivation and reduces overwhelm, positively impacting your mental well-being.
10. Practice self-care
Prioritise self-care activities that nourish your mind, body, and soul. This can include taking a bath, practicing self-compassion, journaling, engaging in hobbies, or treating yourself to something you enjoy. Regular self-care promotes a sense of self-worth and enhances overall mental health.
To follow these habits effectively, it can be helpful to incorporate them gradually into your routine. Start by selecting a few habits that resonate with you and are achievable, then gradually add more over time. Remember that consistency is key, and it may take time to fully integrate them into your daily life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
